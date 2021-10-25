DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: Full redemption of bonds



25-Oct-2021 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH - Full redemption of bonds NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Essen, 25 October 2021, 16:15 hours - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements published by TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") on 13 October 2021 and on 20 October 2021 regarding a contemplated bond issue to refinance its existing bond (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792) (the "Bonds"). TEMPTON hereby announces that it has successfully placed a new 5-year EUR 25 million senior secured bond issue. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance the early redemption of the Bonds, finance acquisitions as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes and the costs associated with the bond issue Issuance of the new bonds. The release of the proceeds is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent. Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch is acting as Manager of the transaction. The Bonds are expected to be called for payment shortly, subject to certain conditions. *** End of ad hoc announcement *** For further information please contact: For TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH:

Frau Christina Decker

Head of Marketing

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Schürmannstraße 24

45136 Essen

Telefon: +49 201 89479-48

Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/ This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the ABM Rules. This stock exchange announcement was published by Frank Seipenbusch, CFO, on 25 October 2021 at 16:15 CEST. 25-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

