Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A0F602 ISIN: US57636Q1040 
Tradegate
25.10.21
18:42 Uhr
311,55 Euro
+3,40
+1,10 %
25.10.2021 | 17:20
Alt 5 Sigma: ALT 5 Sigma Launches its North American Visa, and Mastercard Digital Assets Linked Programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, today announced the launch of a North American Visa and Mastercard Digital Assets linked program.

The Visa and Mastercard programs enable banks and other institutions using ALT 5 Sigma's trading platform to offer co-branded Visa and Mastercard credit cards to their registered end users which are linked to their digital assets' accounts. ALT 5 Sigma's clients will be able to use the cards at any retailer globally that accepts the cards as payments, as well as any ATMs globally.

The Visa and Mastercard program will be an integral part of the company's ALT 5 Prime offering. With this program, ALT 5 Sigma will deliver the most complete and best-in-breed solution for any bank, broker dealer, fund, proprietary trading firm, or family office that plans to launch a digital asset offering.

"Our platform clients have been seeking a branded Visa and Mastercard program as we continue to see strong demand from customers wanting to be able to connect a Visa or Mastercard to their digital assets easily and efficiently," said Richard Groome, CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "Digital assets continue to undergo a massive global adoption. The ability to use a Visa card or Mastercard to link digital asset trading accounts without having to pre-load, and use these cards globally will contribute tremendously to the continued adoption of digital assets," said Groome.

ALT 5 Sigma plans to extend the Visa and Mastercard program to other regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the UK, Europe, and Asia.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 Billion USD in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.

CONTACT:
ScottK@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Alt 5 Sigma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669493/ALT-5-Sigma-Launches-its-North-American-Visa-and-Mastercard-Digital-Assets-Linked-Programs

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
