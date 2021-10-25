- (PLX AI) - Jungheinrich 9-month revenue EUR 3,020 million vs. estimate EUR 3,010 million.
- • 9-month EBIT EUR 258.4 million vs. estimate EUR 252 million
- • 9-month pretax profit EUR 249.6 million
- • Orders of EUR 3,581 million are up 31% from last year
- • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 340-370 million, up from EUR 300-350 million previously
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 325-355 million, up from EUR 280-330 million previously
- • Outlook FY orders EUR 4,600-4,800 million, up from EUR 4,200-4,500 million previously
- • Group revenue outlook unchanged at EUR EUR 4,000-4,200 million
- • Says demand continues to be strong
- • Says through targeted management of the supply chain, production shutdowns have largely been successfully avoided until now
- • In addition, the material price increases which were substantial in some cases were more than offset by corresponding price adjustments and efficiency measures, the company said
JUNGHEINRICH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de