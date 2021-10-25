Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (ALONC FR0011766229) (Paris:ALONC), a biopharmaceutical group specializing in precision medicine, is announcing the appointment of Karine Lignel as Senior Executive Vice President Group Chief Development Officer.

"We are honored and proud to welcome Karine Lignel to our ranks. She knows our company well, as she has stood alongside and supported it with great commitment through her role as administrator, representing Crédit Mutuel Innovation since 2008," said Philippe Genne, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oncodesign. "Her skills in venture capital where she has excelled for more than 20 years in biotechnology and finance combined with her in-depth knowledge of the company and its strategy will help us accelerate our development in a major and tangible way. We planned to accelerate external growth by acquiring companies, technologies and complementary products in line with our objectives. At the meeting point of these skills, Karine Lignel's new role is a very strong asset for Oncodesign, and we are fully confident that she will succeed in her mission."

Karine Lignel, new Group Chief Development Officer at Oncodesign, adds: "I am delighted to be joining Oncodesign in an operational role. I have known the company and its leaders for a very long time, and have always admired their objectives and ways of operating. In my role as shareholder representative, I witnessed the tremendous development of Oncodesign, and I am proud to now be able to work with them even more closely, bringing my own development and strategy skills. Playing a part in the discovery of new therapies, particularly for cancer, is such an important mission for me, and it means that I will be fully committed and highly motivated."

Karine Lignel, 53 years old, is the former President of Crédit Mutuel Innovation (€250 million of equity dedicated to investments in innovative companies), a subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Equity. Over the course of her career, she has monitored and participated in the development of more than 60 tech companies, mainly in health, including Nanobiotix, Tissium, Maat Pharma, Endodiag, and Global Bioenergies.

Before her more than twenty-year career in venture capital that she began at Créagro, Karine Lignel had held technical and managerial positions in the industry, in particular at Barry Callebaut.

As an ENSIA (AgroParisTech) engineer, Karine Lignel holds a Master's degree in Management and Finance from the IGIA, as well as administrator certification from the ESSEC business school.

About Oncodesign: www.oncodesign.com

Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, founded in 1995 by its current CEO and majority shareholder. It has been listed on the Euronext Growth Market since April 2014. Its mission is to discover effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without a therapeutic solution. With its unique experience, enriched thanks to over 1,000 customers including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and based on a one-of-a-kind technological platform combining artificial intelligence, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulatory bioanalysis and cutting-edge medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to select new therapeutic targets, then design and develop potential preclinical candidates up to the clinical phase stage. Oncodesign has configured its organization to offer innovative services to its customers and licenses for its proprietary molecules. When applied to kinase inhibitors molecules that represent a market estimated to be worth more than $65 billion by 2027 and nearly 25% of R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry Oncodesign's technology has already made it possible to target several molecules of interest with a high therapeutic potential, both in and outside of oncology, and has signed partnerships with international pharmaceutical groups. Based in Dijon, France, at the heart of the University Hospital complex as well as the Paris-Saclay complex, Oncodesign boasts 230 employees across three Business Units (BU) Service, Biotech, and Artificial Intelligence and has subsidiaries in Canada and the United States.

