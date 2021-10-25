Regulatory News:

For the fifth consecutive year, Gecina (Paris:GFC) is proud to lead this ranking drawn up by the consultancy Convictions RH and presented on October 25 by Ms Elisabeth Moreno, French Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities.

Gecina's performance in this benchmark, which assesses the level of representation of women in management structures among France's top 120 listed companies, illustrates its longstanding commitment to gender parity. This commitment is reflected in the strong, targeted measures rolled out for many years:

Since 2011, the Group has reduced pay gaps with a proactive approach and dedicated budget. Equal pay has been in place since 2015, with differences of no more than 3% in either direction.

Equal pay has been in place since 2015, with differences of no more than 3% in either direction. Pay gaps for identical skills and classification levels are measured and the Group then makes corrections on a case-by-case basis. Each year, a budget is drawn up, representing up to 0.5% of payroll;

50% of the Board of Directors are women (including observer);

Gender diversity is respected on the Executive Committee, with more than 45% women (five out of 11 members), while the Management Committee has 35% women. Gecina also has 46.3% women in executive grade (cadre) line manager positions.

Méka Brunel, Gecina's Director and Chief Executive Officer: "We have been ranked first for the last five years, which highlights Gecina's very strong focus on gender equality. This longstanding commitment is an integral part of our company. Gender diversity and parity are fundamental elements for our company's transformation and performance. It is both an honor and a great source of pride to receive this award on behalf of Gecina and all of its men and women".

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

