MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will be attending the 12th Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16 and Wednesday, November 17 at the Waldorf Hilton in London.

The conference will be, notably, the opportunity for MedinCell to present to investors the findings of mdc-IRM's Phase 3 which comprehensive analysis will be unveiled by MedinCell's partner, Teva Pharmaceuticals, at Psych Congress (October 29 November 1, San Antonio, USA).

mdc-IRM [Teva's codename: TV46000], a subcutaneous risperidone injectable suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia, is the most advanced investigational product based on MedinCell's BEPO technology. Ongoing New Drug Application review by FDA could lead to mdc-IRM commercialization as early as 2022 by Teva in the U.S., provided marketing authorization. MedinCell is eligible for development milestones, royalties on net sales and future commercial milestones.

MedinCell's growing portfolio that includes many other long acting injectables from formulation to clinical stage in different therapeutic areas. All investigational products aim at offering innovative therapeutic options that can ensure patient compliance and adherence and improve efficiency and accessibility of treatments.

In 2020, Jefferies hosted over 550 participating companies, 3,000 attendees, and 6,500 business-to-business and investor meetings. The conference will again feature leading public and private companies from the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, and healthcare services sectors from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

