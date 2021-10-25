Dynamo Capital Corporation: Dynamo Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting and Implementation of Changes in Accordance with New TSXV CPC Policy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Dynamo Capital Corp. (TSXV:DDD.P) (the "Company" or "Dynamo"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces its intention to implement certain amendments to avail itself of changes arising from the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") updated Policy 2.4 Capital Pool Companies that came into effect on January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

Under the New CPC Policy, an existing Capital Pool Company ("CPC") can implement certain changes with specific disinterested shareholder approval. Further to this, the Corporation received disinterested shareholder approval at its special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"), to carry out the following special meeting matters: (i) to remove the consequences of failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of the date the Corporation's common shares became listed on the Exchange; and (ii) to enter into a new escrow agreement to supersede and replace the original share escrow agreement entered into by the Corporation.

The amendments are described in further detail in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation, which was mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR. A summary of the approved amendments are as follows:

Removal of the Consequences of Failing to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months of Listing

Under the former policy, there were certain consequences if a Qualifying Transaction was not completed within 24 months of the date the Corporation's common shares became listed on the Exchange. These consequences included a potential for Corporation's shares to be delisted or suspended, or, subject to the approval of the majority of the Corporation's shareholders, transferring Corporation to the NEX and cancelling certain seed shares. Under the New CPC Policy, these consequences will be removed.

At the Meeting, the Corporation received approval from disinterested shareholders to approve the removal of such consequences.

Replacement of the Escrow Agreement

Under the former policy, the Corporation entered into an escrow agreement dated March 1, 2018 (the "Current Escrow Agreement") with certain of its shareholders and Computershare Investor Services Inc., pursuant to which 10% of the escrowed shares would be released from escrow on the issuance by the Exchange of a final bulletin in respect of the Corporation's Qualifying Transaction (the "Initial Release") and an additional 15% will be released on each of the 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 months following the Initial Release. The Current Escrow Agreement also provides that all shares acquired on exercise of stock options prior to the completion of a Qualifying Transaction must also be deposited in escrow and will be subject to escrow until the Qualifying Transaction is completed.

Under the New CPC Policy, the Corporation's escrowed securities would be subject to a different escrow release schedule whereby 25% of the escrowed securities would be released from escrow on the Initial Release and 25% of the escrowed securities would be released from escrow on each of the 6, 12 and 18 months following such date. The New CPC Policy also provides that all options granted prior to the date the Exchange issues a final bulletin for the Corporation's Qualifying Transaction and all Common Shares that were issued upon exercise of such options prior to such date will be released from escrow on such date, other than options that (a) were granted prior to the Corporation's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") with an exercise price that is less than the issue price of the common shares issued in the IPO and (b) any common shares that were issued pursuant to the exercise of such options, which will be released from escrow in accordance with the schedule set out above.

At the Meeting, the Corporation received approval from disinterested shareholders to authorize the Corporation to enter into a new escrow agreement in the form as provided for under the New CPC Policy to replace and supersede the Current Escrow Agreement.

About Dynamo Capital Corp.

Dynamo is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents and its rights under the Agreement. The principal business of Dynamo is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

