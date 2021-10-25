Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce it has received its first reactor equipment, for production of its high-performance MyCell® ingredients, and successfully received CSA standards approval.

The receipt of the reactor in Canada and receiving CSA standards approval will allow Glow to develop, prototype and manufacture its industry-leading MyCell® ingredients at its recently announced processing space (see Glow's release dated May 28, 2021)1. The reactor is a critical piece of equipment that enables the transformation of poorly absorbed ingredients into clear, water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption and precision dosing, using only naturally-derived ingredients.



"Our reactor is a critical component of our cutting-edge MyCell® Technology and is the first time this equipment has been deployed to produce MyCell® ingredients outside of our technology partner's native Switzerland," said Tom Glawdel, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. "This is another important milestone for Glow and represents a major step forward in the commercialization of our industry leading MyCell® ingredients in North America."

With this reactor, Glow will be able to initiate product development activities in Canada and produce a diverse portfolio of industry-leading, high-bioavailability ingredients that push the boundaries of performance and innovation. Glow's advanced water-based concentrates makes it easy for brands to develop differentiated, high-value products that are more effective, fast-acting, consistent, all-natural, and great tasting across multiple product categories including drops, gummies, beverages, sprays, pills, and topicals.

The development of an additional large-scale reactor is already in progress with the Company's technology partner Swiss PharmaCan, to provide significantly more production capacity to service the market nationally from its Toronto processing facility.

MyCell® Technology is Glow's proprietary naturally derived delivery system which dramatically improves the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active compounds including cannabinoids, vitamins, botanicals and more. It transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into clear, water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption and precision dosing, and uses only naturally derived ingredients to avoid unpleasant, bitter tastes of synthetic ingredients. The versatility of MyCell® enhanced concentrates allows them to power a variety of product formats including: droppers, beverages, foods, topicals, and capsules.

The CSA mark indicates that a product has been tested against and has met the requirements for safety, performance and/or energy efficiency for the U.S. and/or Canada. These requirements are based on nationally recognized Canadian and/or U.S. standards as well as any other recognized documents that are used as a basis for certification. Only when a product has been certified to an applicable standard is it entitled to bear the appropriate CSA mark.

The Company has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities CAD $100,000. North Equities currently owns 0 shares of the Company.



About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

