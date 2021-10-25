New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - CryptoForSpeed has received investments from X capital and DeepLand capital this month, with several individual investors as well. The principal or original investment amount is over $800,000. The benefits in the future have raised attention on GameFi area again.

The CryptoForSpeed, the new PlayToEarn game in the blockchain, among 10K kinds of games on BSC, is one of the typical games to attract players by investment. It plans to launch a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) joins the boom in digital collectibles.

GameFi and PlayToEarn are the new trends this year like prices set records this year as bitcoin reached an all-time high. Yet future growth in the NFT market is likely to come from players in the Crypto games probably. Growth is likely to come from gamers but as the popularity of NFTs rises so does the potential for new patterns in the game industry around the world.





CryptoForSpeed allows crypto investment to follow the visible rules. The Token is reserved and locked in a "smart contract" which is an important invention of blockchain, conclusion is based on the data in the Market. CryptoForSpeed is a symbol of GameFi which is the term for the combination of DeFi and gaming, where gamers can earn financial incentives through playing games. CryptoForSpeed was invoked In GameFi field, allowing players could get profits from mining by getting randomly Tokens in the game, avoiding the problem that users will concern about the revenue becoming less and less when the price is gliding.

In this year, the launch of Wall Street's first bitcoin exchange-traded fund has created an opportunity for professional investors to make juicy profits on a simple bet, enabled by a lack of large players in the young crypto market. The business model is changed because of their heating, which means these people are earning money for earning it for themselves rather than game publishers. The solution in CryptoForSpeed is going to launch the mining feature with a dynamic process, named "Golden-Standard." CryptoForSpeed is trying to rebuild the new order, the mining on CryptoForSpeed is a dynamic process with a flexible rewarding strategy. You will get more from mining when CFS's price sagging. That's the imperative factor why investors are interested in it.

Innovations in blockchain technology especially in-game teams are taking PlayToEarn (P2E) gaming a step further. GameFi will thank innovative features in the platforms. Anyone can generate revenue from the game environment and get it easier. That's a different experience from the traditional game.

As the popularity of PlayToEarn games grows, they capture markets in almost every existing type of gaming. Contrary to traditional Pay-to-Win games, those based on blockchain, and provide a more stable and reliable reason for users to start an adventure. According to public data on the stock market, crypto investment has now reached a new level of intensity that's the level of the traditional market got 5 years ago.

Assets have changed the representations. The truth is NFTs will be the mine tools in CryptoForSpeed and other games. It now can range from images to videos to animations to tweets. What is for sale is the claim of ownership. A digital identifier is recorded on the blockchain. So the truth is virtual boxes have become gold in the market, while physical objects backing the digital counterpart can exist, but they do not have to.

True, in the latest quarter, economic growth slowed to a crawl, especially the growth of the gaming industry by just 0.2 percent compared with the previous quarter. The next year will be rockier still. Slower growth in the gaming field is unwelcome news for entertainment struggling to regain its footing after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. But over the next few years, PlayToEarn is likely to regain momentum - in part because of the GameFi it is doing now.

