Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $3.75 per Share

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $3.75 per share, or approximately $12,809,000 in the aggregate, on the Company's outstanding common stock. This one-time, special dividend is payable on November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2021. Our balance sheet following the payment of the dividend will have approximately $6 million of cash and zero debt.

CONTACT
Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904-858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669605/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-Declares-Special-Dividend-of-375-per-Share

