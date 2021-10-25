Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Updating of Research Coverage and Target Price on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1). The update report is titled, "Starting Up Pilot Plant Testing Operations and Entering into Water Rights Purchase Agreement."

Report excerpt: "CYP has been focused on advancing its development initiatives at Clayton Valley, with key events including the completion of its pilot plant and the purchase of local water rights. The company appears to be deploying capital from its ample cash reserves in a way that advances its project significantly, with the key short-term goal being successful completion of a FS on Clayton Valley. We expect that such an event will unlock substantial capital appreciation for shareholders, given the increased degree of certainty around project valuation. Apart from company-specific catalysts, we believe CYP is also well placed to benefit from macro-level tailwinds, including the recent build up in lithium developer M&A as well as greatly increased lithium hydroxide market pricing."

About Cypress Development Corp.

Cypress Development is focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing global energy storage battery market.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies do not hold shares in CYP.

