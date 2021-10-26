Company Confirms FY 2022 Outlook

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

Q2 sales were $1.31 billion, up 4 percent in US dollars and 2 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year.

Q2 GAAP operating income declined 44 percent to $179 million, compared to $322 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 48 percent to $0.81, compared to $1.56 in the same quarter a year ago.

Q2 non-GAAP operating income declined 40 percent to $211 million, compared to $354 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS declined 44 percent to $1.05, compared to $1.87 in the same quarter a year ago.

"In Q2 we delivered record sales which beat last year's exceptional sales levels, growing 4% in the quarter and 82% compared to two years ago. We also grew market share in the majority of our key product categories," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We are confirming our full year outlook, despite unprecedented supply chain industry challenges. I am excited about the long-term growth potential of Logitech."

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021, long-term growth trends, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 1,306,267 1,257,158 2,618,325 2,049,052 Cost of goods sold 760,268 684,599 1,499,334 1,167,237 Amortization of intangible assets 3,836 2,836 7,902 6,359 Gross profit 542,163 569,723 1,111,089 875,456 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 256,627 158,797 508,941 292,035 Research and development 68,661 53,379 137,907 103,104 General and administrative 33,271 31,664 73,813 60,735 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,107 4,331 10,324 8,940 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 5,716 Restructuring charges (credits), net 11 (1 11 (54 Total operating expenses 362,752 248,170 728,597 470,476 Operating income 179,411 321,553 382,492 404,980 Interest income 201 513 517 1,133 Other income (expense), net (6,703 1,149 1,732 3,178 Income before income taxes 172,909 323,215 384,741 409,291 Provision for income taxes 33,453 56,301 58,444 70,304 Net income 139,456 266,914 326,297 338,987 Net income per share: Basic 0.83 1.58 1.94 2.02 Diluted 0.81 1.56 1.90 1.99 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 168,389 168,645 168,380 168,140 Diluted 171,343 171,382 171,682 170,766

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited September 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,137,296 1,750,327 Accounts receivable, net 728,074 612,225 Inventories 827,710 661,116 Other current assets 166,731 135,650 Total current assets 2,859,811 3,159,318 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 111,625 114,060 Goodwill 449,357 429,604 Other intangible assets, net 103,501 115,148 Other assets 331,870 324,248 Total assets 3,856,164 4,142,378 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 660,720 823,233 Accrued and other current liabilities 709,878 858,617 Total current liabilities 1,370,598 1,681,850 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 67,651 59,237 Other non-current liabilities 155,232 139,502 Total liabilities 1,593,481 1,880,589 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares 173,106 at September 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at September 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at September 30 and March 31, 2021 Additional paid-in capital 99,434 129,519 Shares in treasury, at cost 5,331 at September 30, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, 2021 (413,345 (279,541 Retained earnings 2,657,465 2,490,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,019 (108,915 Total shareholders' equity 2,262,683 2,261,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,856,164 4,142,378

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 139,456 266,914 326,297 338,987 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 23,012 10,854 43,474 22,601 Amortization of intangible assets 8,625 7,107 17,468 15,239 Loss on investments 2,032 2,693 961 2,519 Share-based compensation expense 24,022 24,785 47,673 44,900 Deferred income taxes 10,966 16,563 6,808 20,152 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 5,716 Other 14 (1,886 1,059 (1,877 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (186,316 (244,746 (113,008 (346,838 Inventories (52,422 (120,735 (167,588 (161,120 Other assets (17,644 (15,797 (48,440 (31,567 Accounts payable (39,862 230,830 (155,482 399,176 Accrued and other liabilities 26,164 103,090 (134,671 90,631 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (62,878 279,672 (177,848 398,519 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (22,718 (15,466 (47,232 (27,774 Investment in privately held companies (400 (3,375 (901 (3,405 Acquisition, net of cash acquired (15,586 Purchases of trading investments (1,375 (5,775 (2,466 (8,199 Proceeds from sales of trading investments 1,632 6,477 2,977 8,839 Net cash used in investing activities (22,861 (18,139 (63,208 (30,539 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (159,410 (146,705 (159,410 (146,705 Purchases of registered shares (119,508 (22,454 (174,380 (22,454 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 13,886 16,074 16,636 26,066 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (4,340 (2,623 (54,751 (25,744 Net cash used in financing activities (269,372 (155,708 (371,905 (168,837 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,314 2,001 (70 2,512 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (360,425 107,826 (613,031 201,655 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,497,721 809,395 1,750,327 715,566 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,137,296 917,221 1,137,296 917,221

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, NET SALES 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices 189,014 169,121 12 371,892 289,590 28 Keyboards Combos 236,272 201,617 17 454,629 346,977 31 PC Webcams 94,471 102,469 (8 204,389 163,320 25 Tablet Other Accessories 80,801 83,086 (3 160,073 129,134 24 Gaming (1) 330,777 297,711 11 666,174 479,614 39 Video Collaboration 231,653 236,704 (2 466,538 366,778 27 Mobile Speakers 39,492 43,581 (9 67,976 72,590 (6 Audio Wearables 98,078 114,275 (14 214,685 185,640 16 Smart Home 5,649 8,573 (34 11,821 15,383 (23 Other (2) 60 21 186 148 26 469 Total Sales 1,306,267 1,257,158 4 2,618,325 2,049,052 28

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.

(2) Other includes products that the Company currently intends to phase out, or has already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to the Company's business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit GAAP 542,163 569,723 1,111,089 875,456 Share-based compensation expense 2,102 1,772 3,471 3,172 Amortization of intangible assets 3,836 2,836 7,902 6,359 Gross profit Non-GAAP 548,101 574,331 1,122,462 884,987 Gross margin GAAP 41.5 45.3 42.4 42.7 Gross margin Non-GAAP 42.0 45.7 42.9 43.2 Operating expenses GAAP 362,752 248,170 728,597 470,476 Less: Share-based compensation expense 21,920 23,013 44,202 41,728 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,107 4,331 10,324 8,940 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 5,716 Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net 11 (1 11 (54 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 336,639 220,827 676,459 414,146 % of net sales GAAP 27.8 19.7 27.8 23.0 % of net sales Non GAAP 25.8 17.6 25.8 20.2 Operating income GAAP 179,411 321,553 382,492 404,980 Share-based compensation expense 24,022 24,785 47,673 44,900 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 8,943 7,167 18,226 15,299 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 5,716 Restructuring charges (credits), net 11 (1 11 (54 Operating income Non GAAP 211,462 353,504 446,003 470,841 % of net sales GAAP 13.7 25.6 14.6 19.8 % of net sales Non GAAP 16.2 28.1 17.0 23.0 Net income GAAP 139,456 266,914 326,297 338,987 Share-based compensation expense 24,022 24,785 47,673 44,900 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 8,943 7,167 18,226 15,299 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (925 (2,399 5,716 Restructuring charges (credits), net 11 (1 11 (54 Loss on investments 2,032 2,693 961 2,519 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 6,825 18,351 (591 21,399 Net income Non GAAP 180,364 319,909 390,178 428,766 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 0.81 1.56 1.90 1.99 Diluted Non GAAP 1.05 1.87 2.27 2.51 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP 171,343 171,382 171,682 170,766

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2021 2020 2021 2020 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 2,102 1,772 3,471 3,172 Marketing and selling 9,758 10,377 18,288 19,169 Research and development 4,724 3,763 9,785 6,866 General and administrative 7,438 8,873 16,129 15,693 Total share-based compensation expense 24,022 24,785 47,673 44,900 Income tax benefit (3,285 (3,958 (19,879 (12,069 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 20,737 20,827 27,794 32,831

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

