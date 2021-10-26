Company Confirms FY 2022 Outlook
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.
- Q2 sales were $1.31 billion, up 4 percent in US dollars and 2 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year.
- Q2 GAAP operating income declined 44 percent to $179 million, compared to $322 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 48 percent to $0.81, compared to $1.56 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Q2 non-GAAP operating income declined 40 percent to $211 million, compared to $354 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS declined 44 percent to $1.05, compared to $1.87 in the same quarter a year ago.
"In Q2 we delivered record sales which beat last year's exceptional sales levels, growing 4% in the quarter and 82% compared to two years ago. We also grew market share in the majority of our key product categories," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We are confirming our full year outlook, despite unprecedented supply chain industry challenges. I am excited about the long-term growth potential of Logitech."
Outlook
Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook of flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
1,306,267
1,257,158
2,618,325
2,049,052
Cost of goods sold
760,268
684,599
1,499,334
1,167,237
Amortization of intangible assets
3,836
2,836
7,902
6,359
Gross profit
542,163
569,723
1,111,089
875,456
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
256,627
158,797
508,941
292,035
Research and development
68,661
53,379
137,907
103,104
General and administrative
33,271
31,664
73,813
60,735
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,107
4,331
10,324
8,940
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(925
(2,399
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
11
(1
11
(54
Total operating expenses
362,752
248,170
728,597
470,476
Operating income
179,411
321,553
382,492
404,980
Interest income
201
513
517
1,133
Other income (expense), net
(6,703
1,149
1,732
3,178
Income before income taxes
172,909
323,215
384,741
409,291
Provision for income taxes
33,453
56,301
58,444
70,304
Net income
139,456
266,914
326,297
338,987
Net income per share:
Basic
0.83
1.58
1.94
2.02
Diluted
0.81
1.56
1.90
1.99
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
168,389
168,645
168,380
168,140
Diluted
171,343
171,382
171,682
170,766
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
September 30,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2021
2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,137,296
1,750,327
Accounts receivable, net
728,074
612,225
Inventories
827,710
661,116
Other current assets
166,731
135,650
Total current assets
2,859,811
3,159,318
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
111,625
114,060
Goodwill
449,357
429,604
Other intangible assets, net
103,501
115,148
Other assets
331,870
324,248
Total assets
3,856,164
4,142,378
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
660,720
823,233
Accrued and other current liabilities
709,878
858,617
Total current liabilities
1,370,598
1,681,850
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
67,651
59,237
Other non-current liabilities
155,232
139,502
Total liabilities
1,593,481
1,880,589
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares 173,106 at September 30 and March 31, 2021
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at September 30 and March 31, 2021
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at September 30 and March 31, 2021
Additional paid-in capital
99,434
129,519
Shares in treasury, at cost 5,331 at September 30, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, 2021
(413,345
(279,541
Retained earnings
2,657,465
2,490,578
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(111,019
(108,915
Total shareholders' equity
2,262,683
2,261,789
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,856,164
4,142,378
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
139,456
266,914
326,297
338,987
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
23,012
10,854
43,474
22,601
Amortization of intangible assets
8,625
7,107
17,468
15,239
Loss on investments
2,032
2,693
961
2,519
Share-based compensation expense
24,022
24,785
47,673
44,900
Deferred income taxes
10,966
16,563
6,808
20,152
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(925
(2,399
5,716
Other
14
(1,886
1,059
(1,877
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(186,316
(244,746
(113,008
(346,838
Inventories
(52,422
(120,735
(167,588
(161,120
Other assets
(17,644
(15,797
(48,440
(31,567
Accounts payable
(39,862
230,830
(155,482
399,176
Accrued and other liabilities
26,164
103,090
(134,671
90,631
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(62,878
279,672
(177,848
398,519
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(22,718
(15,466
(47,232
(27,774
Investment in privately held companies
(400
(3,375
(901
(3,405
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
(15,586
Purchases of trading investments
(1,375
(5,775
(2,466
(8,199
Proceeds from sales of trading investments
1,632
6,477
2,977
8,839
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,861
(18,139
(63,208
(30,539
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(159,410
(146,705
(159,410
(146,705
Purchases of registered shares
(119,508
(22,454
(174,380
(22,454
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
13,886
16,074
16,636
26,066
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(4,340
(2,623
(54,751
(25,744
Net cash used in financing activities
(269,372
(155,708
(371,905
(168,837
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(5,314
2,001
(70
2,512
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(360,425
107,826
(613,031
201,655
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
1,497,721
809,395
1,750,327
715,566
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
1,137,296
917,221
1,137,296
917,221
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
NET SALES
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Net sales by product category:
Pointing Devices
189,014
169,121
12
371,892
289,590
28
Keyboards Combos
236,272
201,617
17
454,629
346,977
31
PC Webcams
94,471
102,469
(8
204,389
163,320
25
Tablet Other Accessories
80,801
83,086
(3
160,073
129,134
24
Gaming (1)
330,777
297,711
11
666,174
479,614
39
Video Collaboration
231,653
236,704
(2
466,538
366,778
27
Mobile Speakers
39,492
43,581
(9
67,976
72,590
(6
Audio Wearables
98,078
114,275
(14
214,685
185,640
16
Smart Home
5,649
8,573
(34
11,821
15,383
(23
Other (2)
60
21
186
148
26
469
Total Sales
1,306,267
1,257,158
4
2,618,325
2,049,052
28
(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other includes products that the Company currently intends to phase out, or has already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to the Company's business.
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross profit GAAP
542,163
569,723
1,111,089
875,456
Share-based compensation expense
2,102
1,772
3,471
3,172
Amortization of intangible assets
3,836
2,836
7,902
6,359
Gross profit Non-GAAP
548,101
574,331
1,122,462
884,987
Gross margin GAAP
41.5
45.3
42.4
42.7
Gross margin Non-GAAP
42.0
45.7
42.9
43.2
Operating expenses GAAP
362,752
248,170
728,597
470,476
Less: Share-based compensation expense
21,920
23,013
44,202
41,728
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,107
4,331
10,324
8,940
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(925
(2,399
5,716
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
11
(1
11
(54
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
336,639
220,827
676,459
414,146
% of net sales GAAP
27.8
19.7
27.8
23.0
% of net sales Non GAAP
25.8
17.6
25.8
20.2
Operating income GAAP
179,411
321,553
382,492
404,980
Share-based compensation expense
24,022
24,785
47,673
44,900
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
8,943
7,167
18,226
15,299
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(925
(2,399
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
11
(1
11
(54
Operating income Non GAAP
211,462
353,504
446,003
470,841
% of net sales GAAP
13.7
25.6
14.6
19.8
% of net sales Non GAAP
16.2
28.1
17.0
23.0
Net income GAAP
139,456
266,914
326,297
338,987
Share-based compensation expense
24,022
24,785
47,673
44,900
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
8,943
7,167
18,226
15,299
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
(925
(2,399
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
11
(1
11
(54
Loss on investments
2,032
2,693
961
2,519
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
6,825
18,351
(591
21,399
Net income Non GAAP
180,364
319,909
390,178
428,766
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
0.81
1.56
1.90
1.99
Diluted Non GAAP
1.05
1.87
2.27
2.51
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP
171,343
171,382
171,682
170,766
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2021
2020
2021
2020
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
2,102
1,772
3,471
3,172
Marketing and selling
9,758
10,377
18,288
19,169
Research and development
4,724
3,763
9,785
6,866
General and administrative
7,438
8,873
16,129
15,693
Total share-based compensation expense
24,022
24,785
47,673
44,900
Income tax benefit
(3,285
(3,958
(19,879
(12,069
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
20,737
20,827
27,794
32,831
*Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
