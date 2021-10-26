ActivePure Technology: Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders at CIC 2021

ActivePure Chief Medical and Science Advisor to Counsel Air Conditioning Experts on Indoor Air Quality and Coping with COVID-19

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / ActivePure, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology, will present best practices for air conditioning professionals in the face of rising COVID-19 mutations, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, at the International Air Conditioning Congress, also known as CIC 2021. ActivePure will address the best practices to mitigate the COVID-19 virus, including smart investments, to make interior air safer.

The air conditioning industry has worked tirelessly to help its customers navigate the challenges associated with COVID-19. The ActivePure team hopes to give the CIC attendees the confidence to move forward with innovative solutions. Deborah Birx, M.D., the physician and researcher who now serves as chief medical and science advisor for ActivePure and ActivePure Chief Commercial Officer Amy Carenza, will lead the exclusive "Air Purification: State of the Art Technology" presentation at the virtual air conditioning professionals event which runs from Oct. 26 to 28. ActivePure's presentation will be translated live for Spanish-speaking attendees and will take place on Oct. 26th at 3:30 p.m. CST.

CIC 2021 combines the best of air conditioning industry expertise and technology in Mexico and Latin America. The event aims to share solutions and innovations for those seeking to transform their spaces from the residential sector to commercial or industrial by improving hygiene and lowering energy consumption with significant economic savings.

The virtual congress will feature programming focused on Indoor air quality, smart solutions and going green.

The pandemic, sustained mainly through airborne interior spread, has highlighted the need for safe indoor air, of which the public is increasingly aware. Concern continues to grow about indoor air quality and community-spread illnesses. Business leaders and air conditioning experts are now tasked with creating logistically sound strategies that proactively mitigate the risk of airborne spread and create peace of mind for business leaders and families alike. COVID has changed the way people think about their homes, public places and offices, transforming safe air into an essential part of daily life.

ActivePure leads the industry in proactive, continuous air purification and surface decontamination for health care, commercial and residential applications. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is an FDA-cleared Class II medical device that proactively deactivates bacteria, mold, fungi and viruses in the air and on surfaces, including the flu, common cold and the virus that causes COVID-19, as proven in extensive laboratory testing and real-world environments.

Since joining ActivePure in March, Birx, who previously led the global battle against HIV/AIDS, has continued her education efforts across the country to help inform and protect communities against the COVID-19 virus and other clinically relevant pathogens.

"Dr. Birx is one of the highest-ranking, most respected infectious disease experts in the world, and we are proud of her participation at CIC 2021 this year," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure. "We face another pivotal moment in the COVID-19 pandemic and its spreading variants. Dr. Birx and Amy Carenza will address infection prevention strategies, ventilation, and safer interior air and offer business leaders and attendees at the conference critical advice and information as we head into winter."

ActivePure is a sponsor of CIC 2021. For more information on ActivePure, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. The patented ActivePure Technology is the most powerful, tested and scientifically proven surface and air purification technology ever developed. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and included in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure has origins in NASA-funded research and has since evolved for use in consumer products to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

