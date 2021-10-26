- (PLX AI) - Concentric Q3 sales SEK 515 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 22.2%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|20,200
|20,500
|07:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Concentric Q3 EBIT SEK 114 Million
|(PLX AI) - Concentric Q3 sales SEK 515 million.• Q3 EBIT margin 22.2%
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|Concentric AB acquires EMP Inc for MSEK 1,260 (MUSD 147) in a transformational deal to support the e-pump electrification strategy
|07:06
|Concentric AB announces preliminary results for the third quarter 2021, in connection with the acquisition of EMP Inc.
|29.09.
|Senior management change at Concentric AB
|13.09.
|Concentric AB has appointed Deborah Clayton as Vice President Group HR
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CONCENTRIC AB
|20,300
|+1,00 %