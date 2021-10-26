- (PLX AI) - BE Semiconductor Q3 revenue EUR 208.3 million vs. estimate EUR 207 million.
- • Q3 net income EUR 84.2 million vs. estimate EUR 78 million
- • Q3 gross margin 60.4% vs. estimate 60.8%
- • Q3 orders EUR 209.2 million
- • Q4-21 revenue to decrease approximately 5-15% vs. Q3-21 as new products are introduced, capacity added in 2021 is deployed and typical H2 seasonal trends
- • Revenue expected to rise 60-80% vs. Q4-20 highlighting ongoing market strength
- • Gross margin of 59-61% at similar levels as reported in Q3-21
