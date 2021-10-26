- (PLX AI) - Betsson Q3 revenue SEK 1,733.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,715 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 18.7%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|5,680
|5,760
|08:35
|5,730
|5,760
|08:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Betsson Q3 EBIT SEK 323.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 285 Million
|(PLX AI) - Betsson Q3 revenue SEK 1,733.3 million vs. estimate SEK 1,715 million.• Q3 EBIT margin 18.7%
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Lindwall to stay on as Betsson CEO after board U-turn
|Mo
|Betsson shareholders confirm Johan Lundberg as new chair
|Mo
|Betsson withdraws Lindwall CEO exit as headwinds loom
|Mo
|Betsson AB's New Board of Directors has decided to withdraw decision to replace the CEO, Pontus Lindwall
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BETSSON AB
|5,600
|-2,27 %