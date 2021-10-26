i3 BioMedical Inc.: Antiviral Canadian Medical Products deactivate 99.9%+ of COVID-19 in 5 minutes: University of Toronto Testing Lab

MIRABEL, Quebec, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 BioMedical Inc. (www.i3biomedical.com) achieves the fastest and most efficient "killing speed" of SARS-CoV-2. TrioMed sets the unequalled standard of superiority in Active protection worldwide.



The Virucidal technology developed by i3 BioMedical Inc. was confirmed to deactivate more than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes COVID-19 - on the outer surface of the TrioMed Active Medical products (including mask) in 5 minutes after 8 hours of simulated usage, according to independent virology tests conducted at the University of Toronto.

Scientists, led by Professor Scott Gray-Owen of the Department of Molecular Genetics at U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine, used the Faculty's high-tech containment level three (CL3) lab to test the efficacy of the protective layer of TrioMed Active Medical products.

"Our tests confirmed that the TrioMed Active technology deactivates more than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 at the fastest current testing time point of 5 minutes when applying the virus after 8 hours of mask use," says Gray-Owen, who has no affiliation with the company or its employees.

"The TrioMed Active material was submitted to an exceptionally demanding protocol for a period of 8 hours at our laboratories representing extreme usage condition for facemask, gowns and similar medical products, prior to being sent to the University," said Mohammed Belhaj, president of Atlas Pharma inc. (Health Canada registration #102041-A)

"For over a decade, the TrioMed Technology has provided the highest level of protection against numerous micro-organisms to users worldwide. For medical antimicrobial products, the parameter of 'speed to kill' is critical to provide true protection: 'killing speed' of 30 minutes to hours does not protect sufficiently the wearer, it means that viruses remain infectious for that entire period of time. Only an antimicrobial 'speed to kill' of maximum 5 min provides a REAL & TRUE protection," said Pierre Jean Messier, Executive Chairman of i3 BioMedical Inc.

TrioMed Active products have been systematically in use and tested against numerous pathogenic bacteria and viruses over the course of 10+ years with the consistent results of killing (deactivating) more than 99.9% in 5 min of all the tested microbes.

TrioMed Active provides the unequalled benchmark of efficiency in Anti-Bacterial & Anti-viral Active protection technology

TrioMed Active Technology, visit www.triomed.com

