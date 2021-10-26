Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880225 ISIN: GB0006043169 Ticker-Symbol: MZP 
Tradegate
26.10.21
09:34 Uhr
3,392 Euro
-0,024
-0,70 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3963,44710:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AROVELLA THERAPEUTICS
AROVELLA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROVELLA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0,022-6,38 %
SUSTAINABLE NUTRITION GROUP LTD0,180+3,45 %
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC3,392-0,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.