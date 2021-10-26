Das Instrument MZP GB0006043169 MORRISON SUPERMKTS LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2021

The instrument MZP GB0006043169 MORRISON SUPERMKTS LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2021



Das Instrument E4N AU000000SUD7 SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2021

The instrument E4N AU000000SUD7 SUDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2021



Das Instrument QA9 AU0000060220 AUSTRAL.PRIMARY HEMP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2021

The instrument QA9 AU0000060220 AUSTRAL.PRIMARY HEMP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2021

