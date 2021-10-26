The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.10.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.10.2021
Aktien
1 US69376K1060 P10 Inc.
2 GB00BMH30492 Sivota PLC
3 CA17277R1001 Cirrus Gold Corp.
4 CA98402E1079 Xebra Brands Ltd.
5 GB00BP814F22 Bens Creek Group PLC
6 SE0016609846 Flat Capital AB (publ)
Anleihen
1 XS2403031912 BURGER KING France SAS
2 GB00BM8Z2V59 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland
3 DE000BLB9P43 Bayerische Landesbank
4 DE000NLB3UG6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 DE000NLB3UH4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
6 DE000NLB3UJ0 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
7 DE000NLB3UK8 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
8 US05971WAD56 Banco Santander Chile
9 US172967NB34 Citigroup Inc.
10 GB00BK9R4J84 Linklease Finance PLC
11 IT0005461626 Banca Carige S.p.A.
12 XS2392462730 WerfenLife S.A.
13 XS2108546735 Zenith Energy Ltd.
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.10.2021
Aktien
1 US69376K1060 P10 Inc.
2 GB00BMH30492 Sivota PLC
3 CA17277R1001 Cirrus Gold Corp.
4 CA98402E1079 Xebra Brands Ltd.
5 GB00BP814F22 Bens Creek Group PLC
6 SE0016609846 Flat Capital AB (publ)
Anleihen
1 XS2403031912 BURGER KING France SAS
2 GB00BM8Z2V59 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland
3 DE000BLB9P43 Bayerische Landesbank
4 DE000NLB3UG6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
5 DE000NLB3UH4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
6 DE000NLB3UJ0 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
7 DE000NLB3UK8 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
8 US05971WAD56 Banco Santander Chile
9 US172967NB34 Citigroup Inc.
10 GB00BK9R4J84 Linklease Finance PLC
11 IT0005461626 Banca Carige S.p.A.
12 XS2392462730 WerfenLife S.A.
13 XS2108546735 Zenith Energy Ltd.
P10-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de