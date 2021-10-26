The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.10.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.10.2021Aktien1 US69376K1060 P10 Inc.2 GB00BMH30492 Sivota PLC3 CA17277R1001 Cirrus Gold Corp.4 CA98402E1079 Xebra Brands Ltd.5 GB00BP814F22 Bens Creek Group PLC6 SE0016609846 Flat Capital AB (publ)Anleihen1 XS2403031912 BURGER KING France SAS2 GB00BM8Z2V59 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland3 DE000BLB9P43 Bayerische Landesbank4 DE000NLB3UG6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 DE000NLB3UH4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-6 DE000NLB3UJ0 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-7 DE000NLB3UK8 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-8 US05971WAD56 Banco Santander Chile9 US172967NB34 Citigroup Inc.10 GB00BK9R4J84 Linklease Finance PLC11 IT0005461626 Banca Carige S.p.A.12 XS2392462730 WerfenLife S.A.13 XS2108546735 Zenith Energy Ltd.