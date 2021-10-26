M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

DJ Appointment of Non-Executive Director

26 October 2021

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Routledge as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25 October 2021. Jane will also be appointed as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees of the Board.

Jane is a Non-Executive Director of Cumbria Education Trust and was recently a Partner in Seven Investment Management, building and leading its marketing function across all channels to market. She has thirty years' experience in marketing and communication roles within the investment management sector, including at Schroders, Invesco and Hermes Fund Managers.

David Simpson, the Chairman, commenting on the appointment said:

"Jane has extensive experience of and expertise in the investment management sector and I am confident that she will be a great addition to the Board."

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of Ms Routledge. As at the date of this announcement she has no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503

