Polymetal: Q3 2021 production results

Polymetal reports solid production results for the third quarter of 2021.

"Start of production at Nezhda capped a solid Q3 performance. Polymetal's portfolio of mines delivered results in line with the budget with the company firmly on track to meet its full-year production guidance", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- There have been no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2021 among Polymetal's workforce(similar to 9M 2020). As reported previously, on July 18 a drilling contractor lost his life at the Saum open-pitmine. Accident response details can be found in the Health & Safety section of this announcement. There were nolost-time injuries in Q3.

-- Q3 gold equivalent ("GE") production decreased by 8% y-o-y to 437 Koz as results reverted to the meanfrom the all-time quarterly production record set in Q3 2020. GE output for nine months was down by 4% to 1,151 Kozdriven by planned grade declines at Kyzyl, Svetloye and Voro.

-- Russia is going through the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic with multiple daily highs set recently forboth new cases and deaths. At Polymetal, the number of active cases rose to 72 as of the date of this pressrelease. The epidemiological situation remains under control with operations and projects continuing undisrupteddespite several localised outbreaks.

-- COVID-related transportation restrictions at railway and seaports in China persist. However, the Companysuccessfully shortened concentrate transit times by switching from bulk (boxcar) to container shipping. The lagbetween sales and production as well as excess working capital decreased significantly and are expected to beeliminated by the year-end.

-- Revenue for the quarter declined by 7% y-o-y to USUSD 819 million driven by lower gold and silver prices.9M revenue reached USUSD 2,093 million, up 4% y-o-y. Net debt marginally increased for the quarter to USUSD 1.90billion as the Company generated substantial free cash flows and paid an interim dividend of USUSD 0.2 billion (45cents per share).

-- Nezhda produced first concentrate on October 16, two weeks ahead of the previously announced target date(November 1st). The Company expects to reach the plant's nameplate capacity and full design recovery by April 2022.POX-2 construction is progressing on schedule. All heavy equipment arrived on site and has been installed.

-- In October, Polymetal received an ESG Risk Rating of 15.9[1] and was assessed by Sustainalytics to be atlow risk of experiencing material financial impact from ESG factors. This is an improvement from the prior yearrating of 20.3 (medium risk). Polymetal is now ranked by Sustainalytics within top 3 precious metals companiesglobally.

-- The Company is on track to meet its full-year 2021 production guidance of 1,500 GE Koz. TCC and AISCguidance of USUSD 750-800/GE oz and USUSD 875-925/GE oz respectively is maintained. The cost guidance remainscontingent on the RUB/USD and KZT/USD exchange rates.

-- Polymetal will host its Analyst & Investor Day on November 8 in the format of a video webcast andconference call. The management will provide updates on mid-term production and CAPEX guidance as well as on thekey development projects.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended Sep 9 months ended Sep 30, 30, % change1 % change1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Waste mined, Mt 54.1 43.8 +24% 152.0 122.8 +24% Underground development, km 24.2 21.0 +15% 70.5 67.4 +5% Ore mined, Mt 4.1 4.0 +1% 11.6 12.0 -3% Open-pit 3.1 2.9 +5% 8.7 8.9 -2% Underground 1.0 1.1 -10% 2.9 3.1 -7% Ore processed, Mt 4.1 4.0 +3% 11.7 11.8 -1% Average GE grade processed, g/t 3.4 3.8 -11% 3.5 3.9 -10% Production Gold, Koz 399 438 -9% 1,035 1,080 -4% Silver, Moz 4.5 4.6 -3% 13.9 14.4 -4% Gold equivalent, Koz2 437 477 -8% 1,151 1,200 -4% Sales Gold, Koz 406 410 -1% 1,002 1,005 -0% Silver, Moz 4.6 4.2 +10% 12.6 14.1 -11% Revenue, USUSDm3 819 884 -7% 2,093 2,019 +4% Net debt, USUSDm4 1,897 1,827 +4% 1,897 1,351 +40% LTIFR5 0 0.15 -100% 0.11 0.10 +10% Fatalities 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly. (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 June 2021 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2020 (for the nine months period). (5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked.

PRODUCTION BY MINE

3 months ended Sep 30, % 9 months ended Sep % 30, change change 2021 2020 2021 2020 GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kyzyl 91 102 -10% 274 314 -13% Albazino 67 65 +3% 190 204 -7% Varvara 47 46 +2% 157 130 +21% Omolon 60 65 -8% 157 153 +2% Dukat 44 48 -8% 142 152 -6% Mayskoye 75 77 -3% 85 78 +9% Svetloye 31 39 -22% 84 91 -8% Voro 22 35 -36% 62 77 -19% TOTAL 437 477 -8% 1,151 1,200 -4%

Notes: (1) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

KYZYL

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 21.2 20.0 +6% 62.0 58.0 +7% Ore mined (open-pit), Kt 574 513 +12% 1,672 1,555 +8% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 550 509 +8% 1,683 1,515 +11% Gold grade, g/t 6.1 7.4 -18% 6.2 8.0 -23% Gold recovery 88.4% 89.0% -1% 89.1% 87.8% +1% Concentrate produced, Kt 28.9 37.2 -22% 98.1 110.2 -11% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 102.3 90.6 +13% 94.3 96.4 -2% Gold in concentrate, Koz1 95 108 -12% 297 341 -13% Concentrate shipped, Kt 9.7 21.1 -54% 58.1 68.3 -15% Payable gold shipped, Koz 18 40 -55% 104 132 -21% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 19 15 +28% 44 44 +1% Gold grade, g/t 133.8 147.8 -9% 133.9 143.8 -7% Gold recovery 93.1% 92.6% +1% 92.1% 92.1% +0% Gold produced, Koz 74 62 +19% 170 183 -7% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 91 102 -10% 274 314 -13%

Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

In Q3, gold production at Kyzyl continued to be impacted by the planned grade decline towards the reserve average. The impact was partially compensated by increase in throughput with the concentrator currently running at the upper limit of tailings disposal license. As a result, quarterly output decreased by 10% y-o-y to 91 Koz.

Concentrate shipments to China experienced disruptions related to acute rail car and ship deficit due to Chinese anti-COVID precautionary measures at seaports and railway crossings. The Company expects the sales/production gap to close fully by year-end. ALBAZINO

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 5.7 5.2 +8% 16.3 15.1 +8% incl. Kutyn 0.5 - NA 0.5 NA - Underground development, km 4.5 2.5 +79% 11.7 8.7 +34% Ore mined, Kt 581 421 +38% 1,530 1,401 +9% Open-pit 382 249 +53% 958 905 +6% Underground 199 172 +16% 572 497 +15% PROCESSING Albazino concentrator Ore processed, Kt 458 429 +7% 1,329 1,320 +1% Gold grade, g/t 4.3 4.7 -8% 4.2 4.6 -10% Gold recovery1 89.4% 88.4% +1% 88.8% 86.8% +2% Concentrate produced, Kt 37.6 34.9 +8% 104.1 107.6 -3% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 46.7 50.3 -7% 47.6 49.5 -4% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 56.6 56.5 +0% 159.3 171.2 -7% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 42.1 40.8 +3% 124.5 126.5 -2% Gold grade, g/t 50.1 49.2 +2% 50.3 51.5 -2% Gold recovery 96.4% 96.5% -0% 96.4% 96.5% -0% Gold produced, Koz 67 65 +3% 189 204 -7% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 67 65 +3% 189 204 -7%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

At Albazino, grade eroded y-o-y as the high-grade Anfisa pit approaches full depletion. Persistently challenging geotechnical conditions in the underground mine led to increased dilution and losses. The action plan to shift to sublevel caving has been developed with the goal to achieve transition at deep levels by the end of 2022. The management believes unit mining costs and productivity can be improved with the new mining method while mining losses and grades can be maintained at current levels.

Waste and mining volumes were higher y-o-y on the back of Farida open pit development. Underground development almost doubled due to ramping-up Ekaterina and Anfisa underground mines.

Grade decline has been fully compensated by increasing throughput to record levels and improving recoveries. Overall quarterly gold production at the Albazino-Amursk hub increased by 3% to 67 Koz due to processing of higher-grade third-party concentrate at the Amursk POX.

At Kutyn heap leach project, pre-stripping has started following the receipt of final development permits.

AMURSK POX

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Concentrate processed, Kt 61 56 +10% 171 170 +1% Albazino 39 40 -2% 116 119 -2% Kyzyl 19 15 +28% 44 44 +1% Mayskoye - - NA 3 - NA Veduga - NA 4 3 +38% Other1 3 1 +232% 4 4 -6% Gold recovery 94.6% 94.5% +0% 94.2% 94.3% -0% Average gold grade, g/t 76.3 75.5 +1% 72.0 75.3 -4% Average sulphur grade 13.8% 14.4% -4% 13.8% 14.1% -2% Total gold produced2, Koz 140 129 +9% 364 390 -7% Kyzyl 74 62 +19% 170 183 -7% Albazino 59 65 -9% 171 176 -3% Veduga 1 - NA 11 19 -43% Mayskoye 0 - NA 5 0 NM Other1 7 0 NA 8 10 -25%

Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

POX quarterly output was up y-o-y due to higher volumes of Kyzyl and third-party high-grade concentrate in the feedstock.

A planned two-week autoclave maintenance shutdown in October went smoothly and has not identified any material issues.

VARVARA

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep 30, % change % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 11.2 10.1 +11% 30.7 30.3 +1% Ore mined, Kt 908 725 +25% 2,815 2,209 +27% PROCESSING Leaching Ore processed, Kt 830 773 +7% 2,387 2,303 +4% Gold grade, g/t 1.6 1.4 +14% 1.6 1.4 +13% Gold recovery1 89.9% 88.1% +2% 88.8% 88.1% +1% Gold production (in dore), Koz 38 32 +19% 122 99 +24% Flotation Ore processed, Kt 133 176 -24% 508 523 -3% Gold grade, g/t 2.9 3.2 -9% 2.8 3.0 -7% Recovery1 88.4% 88.7% -0% 85.4% 87.4% -2% Gold in concentrate, Koz 9 14 -35% 35 32 +10% Total ore processed, Kt 963 949 +1% 2,896 2,825 +2% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 47 46 +2% 157 130 +21%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

In Q3, flotation circuit at Varvara was undergoing maintenance and ore tonnage was redirected to the leaching circuit. On a like for like basis, leaching circuit production increased due to higher grade in the Komar ore and improvements to the flow sheet (increased residence time and cyanide consumption rate). As a result, total quarterly production at Varvara was up by 2% y-o-y to 47 Koz of gold.

OMOLON OPERATIONS

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.7 0.7 +142% 3.3 2.8 +20% Underground development, Km 3.0 3.1 -3% 8.6 10.0 -14% Ore mined, Kt 297 607 -51% 482 2,171 -78% Open-pit 208 497 -58% 242 1,828 -87% Underground 89 110 -20% 240 344 -30% PROCESSING Kubaka Mill Ore processed, Kt 222 214 +4% 651 648 +1% Grade Gold, g/t 6.7 7.1 -6% 6.7 6.9 -3% Silver, g/t 88 28 +216% 59 22 +163% Recovery1 Gold 95.8% 95.0% +1% 94.6% 93.8% +1% Silver 84.0% 73.0% +15% 81.6% 73.8% +11% Gold production, Koz 43 49 -13% 131 132 -1% Silver production, Moz 0.6 0.1 +285% 1.0 0.3 +205% Birkachan Heap Leach Ore stacked, Kt 348 411 -15% 701 1,118 -37% Gold grade, g/t 2.4 1.6 +51% 1.8 2.0 -9% Gold production, Koz 13 15 -14% 17 18 -7% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 55 64 -13% 148 150 -1% Silver, Moz 0.6 0.2 +237% 1.1 0.4 +187%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

At Omolon, gold output for the quarter contracted by 13% y-o-y while silver production more than doubled as sufficient volumes of high silver grade material became available and Merrill-Crowe circuit at the Kubaka mill was re-launched in Q2 after a shut-down in 2020.

Quarterly gold production at the Birkachan heap leach decreased due to accumulation of work-in-progress inventories. Stacking was lower with the crusher focused on re-handling of the higher-grade stockpiles.

Ore mining was down y-o-y as Olcha open pit and underground mines as well as Birkachan open pit were fully depleted. However, relative to the previous quarter the volumes jumped almost threefold as mining at the new open pit at Burgali gained momentum.

DUKAT OPERATIONS

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 0.9 - NA 1.9 - NA Underground development, km 10.9 10.6 +3% 33.7 32.8 +3% Ore mined, Kt 631 614 +3% 1,913 1,698 +13% Open-pit 92 - NA 316 - NA Underground 538 614 -12% 1,598 1,698 -6% PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore processed, Kt 516 493 +5% 1 537 1 502 +2% Grade Gold, g/t 0.4 0.5 -15% 0.5 0.5 -7% Silver, g/t 219 258 -15% 243 273 -11% Recovery1 Gold 83.9% 84.7% -1% 84.9% 84.8% +0% Silver 84.0% 86.6% -3% 86.2% 86.6% -0% Production Gold, Koz 6 7 -13% 20 21 -5% Silver, Moz 3.0 3.5 -15% 10.1 11.2 -10% Lunnoye plant Ore processed, Kt 121 116 +4% 358 348 +3% Grade Gold, g/t 1.8 1.3 +32% 1.6 1.4 +15% Silver, g/t 239 265 -10% 236 271 -13% Recovery1 Gold 90.0% 88.3% +2% 90.5% 90.3% +0% Silver 94.4% 93.1% +1% 93.2% 92.4% +1% Production Gold, Koz 6 4 +40% 17 14 +19% Silver, Moz 0.9 0.9 -4% 2.5 2.8 -9% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 12 11 +8% 37 35 +5% Silver, Moz 3.8 4.4 -13% 12.6 13.9 -9%

Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Dukat silver production continued to be driven by the planned grade decline and decreased by 13% y-o-y in Q3 to 3.8 Moz. Gold production was up due to higher share of Lunnoye gold-rich ore and lower share of Arylakh ore in the Lunnoye plant's feed.

Open-pit mine at Dukat which targets the extraction of the crown pillar has ramped up to full capacity and is expected to drive an uptick in grades and production starting from Q4.

First ore from Primorskoye satellite underground was shipped to third-party smelters in October.

MAYSKOYE

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.0 0.6 +53% 2.9 2.3 +26% Underground development, km 5.0 4.9 +3% 14.8 15.9 -7% Ore mined, Kt 195 289 -33% 582 855 -32% Open-pit 33 91 -64% 84 278 -70% Underground 161 197 -18% 498 578 -14% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 234 225 +4% 669 683 -2% Gold grade, g/t 5.7 7.9 -28% 5.9 6.8 -14% Gold recovery 71.6% 70.9% +1% 85.3% 81.1% +5% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 26 29 -11% 102 104 -2% Payable gold in concentrate shipped to offtakers, Koz 74 75 -0% 75 75 -0% Amursk POX Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz 0 - NM 5 - NM Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3 - 2 NM 5 3 NM TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 75 77 -3% 85 78 +9%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.

In Q3, Mayskoye started processing oxidised ore from the open pit which was recommenced in Q1. The new material has lower grades and is highly carbonaceous, which resulted in a y-o-y decrease in gold in concentrate.

The installation of underground material handling system comprising crushers, conveyors and transfer points has commenced with all equipment and materials arrived on site despite significant logistical challenges. The commissioning of the system is expected in Q3 2022.

SVETLOYE

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.2 0.7 +70% 3.0 2.3 +28% Ore mined (open pit), Kt 473 547 -14% 1,399 1,454 -4% PROCESSING Ore stacked, Kt 451 395 +14% 1,100 1,021 +8% Gold grade, g/t 2.3 4.0 -41% 3.1 4.0 -22% Gold production, Koz 30 39 -22% 83 91 -8% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 30 39 -22% 83 91 -8%

Quarterly gold production at Svetloye contracted y-o-y on the back of the planned decline in grade.

Q3 stacking volumes increased y-o-y due to favorable weather conditions (less rainfall) and certain improvements implemented during maintenance in May.

Waste mined substantial growth is attributable to the start of mining at the new Lyudmila pit (launched earlier in 2021) and the commencement of the new pushback (Stage 3) at the Emmy pit.

VORO

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 2.8 - NA 6.4 - NA Ore mined, Kt 178 - NA 239 - NA PROCESSING CIP Ore processed, Kt 262 257 +2% 784 786 -0% Gold grade, g/t 1.8 2.0 -10% 2.0 2.1 -8% Gold recovery1 84.4% 83.2% +1% 84.3% 82.6% +2% Gold production, Koz 20 27 -24% 56 63 -10% Heap Leach Ore stacked, Kt - - NA - 22 -100% Gold grade, g/t - - NA 0.9 -100% Gold production, Koz 1 8 -82% 5 14 -63% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 22 35 -37% 61 77 -20%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.

At Voro, gold production remains focused on processing low-grade historical stockpiles - the key source of feedstock for the CIP plant. Recoveries were higher y-o-y both in Q3 and 9M as the plant started processing high-grade third-party material, as well as oxide ores from Peschernoye and Saum. The Company expects average gold grade to improve in Q4 as more material from these sources will be introduced into the feed.

At Voro flotation plant, major processing equipment has been installed and the concentrator building is expected to be fully winterized in Q4.

NEZHDA

3 months ended Sep 30, 9 months ended Sep % change 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 MINING Waste mined, Mt 5.8 4.7 +24% 16.7 4.7 +259% Ore mined, Kt 226 200 +13% 937 200 +367%

Following the completion of all construction and commissioning activities, Nezhda successfully produced first gold and silver concentrate on October 16th. This is two weeks ahead of the previously announced target date of November 1st . The concentrator now enters ramp-up period and is expected to reach its nameplate capacity and full design recovery by April 2022.

Nezhda is expected to produce on average 180 Koz per year in 2022-2024 at estimated AISC of USUSD 850-900/oz.

POX-2

Construction continues on schedule. All equipment in the high-bay section of the plant has been successfully installed. This includes pressure letdown and cooling tanks. All heavy equipment items are now in place. Construction is currently focused on installing stainless steel tankage in hot cure, slurry cooling, and neutralization sections of the facility. CIP tanks installation has commenced. Maintenance shop and production warehouse metal frameworks have been finalised. Power substation equipment installation has started.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no work-related accidents resulting in lost time in Q3, with zero Polymetal employees fatalities during the first nine months of 2021. Following the fatal accident with our drilling contractor employee at Saum reported in July, Polymetal completed a comprehensive review of safety risks management among contractors and introduced a set of preventive and contractor screening measures at the mine (which will be spread at other operations where applicable). This includes regular (at least twice a month) inspections, designating employees responsible for safety control at different kinds of contractor works, arranging individual safety measures. Polymetal will also train contractors on the principles of hazards identification, risk assessment and procedure of ongoing production control and workplace monitoring. The requirement to regularly identify and assess hazards and risks is now set in all agreements with contractors. The Company remains committed to its strategic objective of zero fatalities both among employees and contractors.

LTIFR among the Group's employees for 9M period stood at 0.11, an increase of 10% year-on-year. There were 10 incidents in total in comparison with eight incidents during 9M 2020.

In October 2021, Polymetal received an ESG Risk Rating of 15.9[2] and was assessed by Sustainalytics to be at low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. This is an improvement from an ESG Risk Rating of 20.3 (medium risk) in 2020.

In August 2021, Polymetal's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded to AA from A. This places Polymetal among the companies with the highest ESG Rating in the Precious Metals sector. MSCI has highlighted Polymetal's safety initiatives and improvements, robust governance structure and business ethics practices, active engagement with local communities and robust approach to mitigating the risk of dam-related incidents.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Epidemiological situation in the Company remains under control. Operations and development projects continue undisrupted. There were 2 disease outbreaks at Kubaka and Svetloye which have been successfully contained and have not affected production.

The Company recorded q-o-q growth of active cases as Russia has entered the so-called "fourth wave" dominated by the Delta variation of the C-19 virus. As of the date of this press release, there are 72 active cases of the disease in Polymetal.

Polymetal continues to facilitate non-obligatory vaccination among employees by organizing vaccination at local hospitals or establishing vaccination points on site. 45% of Polymetal employees are already vacinated.

