Polymetal: Q3 2021 production results -3

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Tradegate
25.10.21
20:07 Uhr
17,050 Euro
+0,425
+2,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,75016,84510:03
16,77516,82010:03
Dow Jones News
26.10.2021 | 08:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q3 2021 production results 26-Oct-2021 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE                             LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     26 October 2021 Polymetal International plc Q3 2021 production results

Polymetal reports solid production results for the third quarter of 2021.

"Start of production at Nezhda capped a solid Q3 performance. Polymetal's portfolio of mines delivered results in line with the budget with the company firmly on track to meet its full-year production guidance", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- There have been no fatal accidents during the first nine months of 2021 among Polymetal's workforce(similar to 9M 2020). As reported previously, on July 18 a drilling contractor lost his life at the Saum open-pitmine. Accident response details can be found in the Health & Safety section of this announcement. There were nolost-time injuries in Q3.

-- Q3 gold equivalent ("GE") production decreased by 8% y-o-y to 437 Koz as results reverted to the meanfrom the all-time quarterly production record set in Q3 2020. GE output for nine months was down by 4% to 1,151 Kozdriven by planned grade declines at Kyzyl, Svetloye and Voro.

-- Russia is going through the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic with multiple daily highs set recently forboth new cases and deaths. At Polymetal, the number of active cases rose to 72 as of the date of this pressrelease. The epidemiological situation remains under control with operations and projects continuing undisrupteddespite several localised outbreaks.

-- COVID-related transportation restrictions at railway and seaports in China persist. However, the Companysuccessfully shortened concentrate transit times by switching from bulk (boxcar) to container shipping. The lagbetween sales and production as well as excess working capital decreased significantly and are expected to beeliminated by the year-end.

-- Revenue for the quarter declined by 7% y-o-y to USUSD 819 million driven by lower gold and silver prices.9M revenue reached USUSD 2,093 million, up 4% y-o-y. Net debt marginally increased for the quarter to USUSD 1.90billion as the Company generated substantial free cash flows and paid an interim dividend of USUSD 0.2 billion (45cents per share).

-- Nezhda produced first concentrate on October 16, two weeks ahead of the previously announced target date(November 1st). The Company expects to reach the plant's nameplate capacity and full design recovery by April 2022.POX-2 construction is progressing on schedule. All heavy equipment arrived on site and has been installed.

-- In October, Polymetal received an ESG Risk Rating of 15.9[1] and was assessed by Sustainalytics to be atlow risk of experiencing material financial impact from ESG factors. This is an improvement from the prior yearrating of 20.3 (medium risk). Polymetal is now ranked by Sustainalytics within top 3 precious metals companiesglobally.

-- The Company is on track to meet its full-year 2021 production guidance of 1,500 GE Koz. TCC and AISCguidance of USUSD 750-800/GE oz and USUSD 875-925/GE oz respectively is maintained. The cost guidance remainscontingent on the RUB/USD and KZT/USD exchange rates.

-- Polymetal will host its Analyst & Investor Day on November 8 in the format of a video webcast andconference call. The management will provide updates on mid-term production and CAPEX guidance as well as on thekey development projects.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 

3 months ended Sep            9 months ended Sep 
                   30,                   30, 
                              % change1                % change1 
                   2021    2020             2021    2020 
 
Waste mined, Mt           54.1    43.8    +24%        152.0   122.8   +24% 
Underground development, km     24.2    21.0    +15%        70.5    67.4    +5% 
Ore mined, Mt            4.1    4.0    +1%        11.6    12.0    -3% 
Open-pit               3.1    2.9    +5%        8.7    8.9    -2% 
Underground             1.0    1.1    -10%        2.9    3.1    -7% 
Ore processed, Mt          4.1    4.0    +3%        11.7    11.8    -1% 
Average GE grade processed, g/t   3.4    3.8    -11%        3.5    3.9    -10% 
Production 
Gold, Koz              399    438    -9%        1,035   1,080   -4% 
Silver, Moz             4.5    4.6    -3%        13.9    14.4    -4% 
Gold equivalent, Koz2        437    477    -8%        1,151   1,200   -4% 
Sales 
Gold, Koz              406    410    -1%        1,002   1,005   -0% 
Silver, Moz             4.6    4.2    +10%        12.6    14.1    -11% 
Revenue, USUSDm3            819    884    -7%        2,093   2,019   +4% 
Net debt, USUSDm4           1,897   1,827   +4%        1,897   1,351   +40% 
 
LTIFR5                0     0.15    -100%       0.11    0.10    +10% 
Fatalities              0     0     NA         0     0     NA 
Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. 
Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all 
tables in this release. 
 (2) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly. 
(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. 
(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 
June 2021 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2020 (for the nine months period). 
(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked.

PRODUCTION BY MINE 

3 months ended Sep 30, %   9 months ended Sep  % 
                        30, 
                    change            change 
        2021    2020        2021    2020 
 
GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 
Kyzyl      91     102     -10%  274    314    -13% 
Albazino    67     65     +3%  190    204    -7% 
Varvara     47     46     +2%  157    130    +21% 
Omolon     60     65     -8%  157    153    +2% 
Dukat      44     48     -8%  142    152    -6% 
Mayskoye    75     77     -3%  85     78     +9% 
Svetloye    31     39     -22%  84     91     -8% 
Voro      22     35     -36%  62     77     -19% 
TOTAL      437     477     -8%  1,151   1,200   -4%

Notes: (1) Based on 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 restated accordingly.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10:00 London time (12:00 Moscow time).

To participate in the call, please dial:

From the UK:

+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

+44 800 011 9129 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

+1 888 686 3653 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 283 9858 (local access)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 785872

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=785872.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at the same numbers and webcast link listed above within an hour after the call and until 2 November 2021.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                            RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
John Prior 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
Rupert Dearden

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL 

3 months ended Sep 30,      9 months ended Sep 
                          % change 30,          % change 
              2021    2020         2021    2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       21.2    20.0    +6%   62.0    58.0    +7% 
Ore mined (open-pit), Kt  574     513     +12%   1,672   1,555   +8% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt      550     509     +8%   1,683   1,515   +11% 
Gold grade, g/t       6.1     7.4     -18%   6.2    8.0    -23% 
Gold recovery        88.4%    89.0%    -1%   89.1%   87.8%   +1% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  28.9    37.2    -22%   98.1    110.2   -11% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 102.3    90.6    +13%   94.3    96.4    -2% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz1  95     108     -12%   297    341    -13% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt   9.7     21.1    -54%   58.1    68.3    -15% 
Payable gold shipped, Koz  18     40     -55%   104    132    -21% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  19     15     +28%   44     44     +1% 
Gold grade, g/t       133.8    147.8    -9%   133.9   143.8   -7% 
Gold recovery        93.1%    92.6%    +1%   92.1%   92.1%   +0% 
Gold produced, Koz     74     62     +19%   170    183    -7% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          91     102     -10%   274    314    -13%

Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

In Q3, gold production at Kyzyl continued to be impacted by the planned grade decline towards the reserve average. The impact was partially compensated by increase in throughput with the concentrator currently running at the upper limit of tailings disposal license. As a result, quarterly output decreased by 10% y-o-y to 91 Koz.

Concentrate shipments to China experienced disruptions related to acute rail car and ship deficit due to Chinese anti-COVID precautionary measures at seaports and railway crossings. The Company expects the sales/production gap to close fully by year-end. ALBAZINO 

3 months ended Sep 30,      9 months ended Sep 
                          % change 30,          % change 
              2021    2020         2021    2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       5.7     5.2     +8%   16.3    15.1    +8% 
incl. Kutyn         0.5     -      NA    0.5    NA     - 
Underground development, km 4.5     2.5     +79%   11.7    8.7    +34% 
Ore mined, Kt        581     421     +38%   1,530   1,401   +9% 
Open-pit          382     249     +53%   958    905    +6% 
Underground         199     172     +16%   572    497    +15% 
 
PROCESSING 
Albazino concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      458     429     +7%   1,329   1,320   +1% 
Gold grade, g/t       4.3     4.7     -8%   4.2    4.6    -10% 
Gold recovery1       89.4%    88.4%    +1%   88.8%   86.8%   +2% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  37.6    34.9    +8%   104.1   107.6   -3% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 46.7    50.3    -7%   47.6    49.5    -4% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2  56.6    56.5    +0%   159.3   171.2   -7% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  42.1    40.8    +3%   124.5   126.5   -2% 
Gold grade, g/t       50.1    49.2    +2%   50.3    51.5    -2% 
Gold recovery        96.4%    96.5%    -0%   96.4%   96.5%   -0% 
Gold produced, Koz     67     65     +3%   189    204    -7% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          67     65     +3%   189    204    -7%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

At Albazino, grade eroded y-o-y as the high-grade Anfisa pit approaches full depletion. Persistently challenging geotechnical conditions in the underground mine led to increased dilution and losses. The action plan to shift to sublevel caving has been developed with the goal to achieve transition at deep levels by the end of 2022. The management believes unit mining costs and productivity can be improved with the new mining method while mining losses and grades can be maintained at current levels.

Waste and mining volumes were higher y-o-y on the back of Farida open pit development. Underground development almost doubled due to ramping-up Ekaterina and Anfisa underground mines.

Grade decline has been fully compensated by increasing throughput to record levels and improving recoveries. Overall quarterly gold production at the Albazino-Amursk hub increased by 3% to 67 Koz due to processing of higher-grade third-party concentrate at the Amursk POX.

At Kutyn heap leach project, pre-stripping has started following the receipt of final development permits.

AMURSK POX 

3 months ended Sep 30,      9 months ended Sep 
                         % change 30,          % change 
             2021    2020         2021    2020 
Concentrate processed, Kt 61     56     +10%   171    170    +1% 
  Albazino       39     40     -2%   116    119    -2% 
  Kyzyl         19     15     +28%   44     44     +1% 
  Mayskoye       -      -      NA    3     -     NA 
  Veduga              -      NA    4     3     +38% 
  Other1        3      1      +232%  4     4     -6% 
Gold recovery       94.6%    94.5%    +0%   94.2%   94.3%   -0% 
Average gold grade, g/t  76.3    75.5    +1%   72.0    75.3    -4% 
Average sulphur grade   13.8%    14.4%    -4%   13.8%   14.1%   -2% 
Total gold produced2, Koz 140     129     +9%   364    390    -7% 
  Kyzyl         74     62     +19%   170    183    -7% 
  Albazino       59     65     -9%   171    176    -3% 
  Veduga        1      -      NA    11     19     -43% 
  Mayskoye       0      -      NA    5     0     NM 
  Other1        7      0      NA    8     10     -25%

Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

POX quarterly output was up y-o-y due to higher volumes of Kyzyl and third-party high-grade concentrate in the feedstock.

A planned two-week autoclave maintenance shutdown in October went smoothly and has not identified any material issues.

VARVARA 

3 months ended Sep 30,     9 months ended Sep 30, 
                           % change            % change 
                2021    2020         2021    2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt        11.2    10.1    +11%   30.7    30.3    +1% 
Ore mined, Kt         908    725     +25%   2,815   2,209    +27% 
 
PROCESSING 
Leaching 
Ore processed, Kt       830    773     +7%   2,387   2,303    +4% 
Gold grade, g/t        1.6    1.4     +14%   1.6    1.4     +13% 
Gold recovery1         89.9%   88.1%    +2%   88.8%   88.1%    +1% 
Gold production (in dore), Koz 38     32     +19%   122    99     +24% 
 
Flotation 
Ore processed, Kt       133    176     -24%   508    523     -3% 
Gold grade, g/t        2.9    3.2     -9%   2.8    3.0     -7% 
Recovery1           88.4%   88.7%    -0%   85.4%   87.4%    -2% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz    9     14     -35%   35     32     +10% 
 
Total ore processed, Kt    963    949     +1%   2,896   2,825    +2% 
 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz           47     46     +2%   157    130     +21%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

In Q3, flotation circuit at Varvara was undergoing maintenance and ore tonnage was redirected to the leaching circuit. On a like for like basis, leaching circuit production increased due to higher grade in the Komar ore and improvements to the flow sheet (increased residence time and cyanide consumption rate). As a result, total quarterly production at Varvara was up by 2% y-o-y to 47 Koz of gold.

OMOLON OPERATIONS 

3 months ended Sep 30,      9 months ended Sep 
                          % change 30,          % change 
              2021    2020         2021    2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       1.7     0.7     +142%  3.3    2.8    +20% 
Underground development, Km 3.0     3.1     -3%   8.6    10.0    -14% 
Ore mined, Kt        297     607     -51%   482    2,171   -78% 
  Open-pit        208     497     -58%   242    1,828   -87% 
  Underground       89     110     -20%   240    344    -30% 
 
PROCESSING 
Kubaka Mill 
Ore processed, Kt      222     214     +4%   651    648    +1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          6.7     7.1     -6%   6.7    6.9    -3% 
Silver, g/t         88     28     +216%  59     22     +163% 
Recovery1 
Gold            95.8%    95.0%    +1%   94.6%   93.8%   +1% 
Silver           84.0%    73.0%    +15%   81.6%   73.8%   +11% 
Gold production, Koz    43     49     -13%   131    132    -1% 
Silver production, Moz   0.6     0.1     +285%  1.0    0.3    +205% 
 
Birkachan Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt       348     411     -15%   701    1,118   -37% 
Gold grade, g/t       2.4     1.6     +51%   1.8    2.0    -9% 
Gold production, Koz    13     15     -14%   17     18     -7% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          55     64     -13%   148    150    -1% 
Silver, Moz         0.6     0.2     +237%  1.1    0.4    +187%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

At Omolon, gold output for the quarter contracted by 13% y-o-y while silver production more than doubled as sufficient volumes of high silver grade material became available and Merrill-Crowe circuit at the Kubaka mill was re-launched in Q2 after a shut-down in 2020.

Quarterly gold production at the Birkachan heap leach decreased due to accumulation of work-in-progress inventories. Stacking was lower with the crusher focused on re-handling of the higher-grade stockpiles.

Ore mining was down y-o-y as Olcha open pit and underground mines as well as Birkachan open pit were fully depleted. However, relative to the previous quarter the volumes jumped almost threefold as mining at the new open pit at Burgali gained momentum.

DUKAT OPERATIONS 

3 months ended Sep 30,      9 months ended Sep 
                          % change 30,          % change 
              2021    2020         2021    2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       0.9     -      NA    1.9    -     NA 
Underground development, km 10.9    10.6    +3%   33.7    32.8    +3% 
Ore mined, Kt        631     614     +3%   1,913   1,698   +13% 
  Open-pit        92     -      NA    316    -     NA 
  Underground       538     614     -12%   1,598   1,698   -6% 
 
PROCESSING 
Omsukchan concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      516     493     +5%   1 537   1 502   +2% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          0.4     0.5     -15%   0.5    0.5    -7% 
Silver, g/t         219     258     -15%   243    273    -11% 
Recovery1 
Gold            83.9%    84.7%    -1%   84.9%   84.8%   +0% 
Silver           84.0%    86.6%    -3%   86.2%   86.6%   -0% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          6      7      -13%   20     21     -5% 
Silver, Moz         3.0     3.5     -15%   10.1    11.2    -10% 
 
Lunnoye plant 
Ore processed, Kt      121     116     +4%   358    348    +3% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          1.8     1.3     +32%   1.6    1.4    +15% 
Silver, g/t         239     265     -10%   236    271    -13% 
Recovery1 
Gold            90.0%    88.3%    +2%   90.5%   90.3%   +0% 
Silver           94.4%    93.1%    +1%   93.2%   92.4%   +1% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          6      4      +40%   17     14     +19% 
Silver, Moz         0.9     0.9     -4%   2.5    2.8    -9% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          12     11     +8%   37     35     +5% 
Silver, Moz         3.8     4.4     -13%   12.6    13.9    -9%

Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Dukat silver production continued to be driven by the planned grade decline and decreased by 13% y-o-y in Q3 to 3.8 Moz. Gold production was up due to higher share of Lunnoye gold-rich ore and lower share of Arylakh ore in the Lunnoye plant's feed.

Open-pit mine at Dukat which targets the extraction of the crown pillar has ramped up to full capacity and is expected to drive an uptick in grades and production starting from Q4.

First ore from Primorskoye satellite underground was shipped to third-party smelters in October.

MAYSKOYE 

3 months ended Sep 30,      9 months ended Sep 
                                       % change 30,          % change 
                           2021    2020         2021    2020 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                    1.0     0.6     +53%   2.9    2.3    +26% 
Underground development, km              5.0     4.9     +3%   14.8    15.9    -7% 
Ore mined, Kt                     195     289     -33%   582    855    -32% 
Open-pit                       33     91     -64%   84     278    -70% 
Underground                      161     197     -18%   498    578    -14% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt                   234     225     +4%   669    683    -2% 
Gold grade, g/t                    5.7     7.9     -28%   5.9    6.8    -14% 
Gold recovery                     71.6%    70.9%    +1%   85.3%   81.1%   +5% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2               26     29     -11%   102    104    -2% 
 
Payable gold in concentrate shipped to offtakers, Koz 74     75     -0%   75     75     -0% 
 
Amursk POX 
Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz   0      -      NM    5     -     NM 
Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3        -      2      NM    5     3     NM 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                       75     77     -3%   85     78     +9%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.

In Q3, Mayskoye started processing oxidised ore from the open pit which was recommenced in Q1. The new material has lower grades and is highly carbonaceous, which resulted in a y-o-y decrease in gold in concentrate.

