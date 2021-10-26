DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Response to Voting Outcome

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Update on Response to Voting Outcome

At the General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins") held on 27 April 2021, 3 resolutions were put to shareholders of Travis Perkins in relation to the proposed demerger of Wickes Group plc ("Wickes"). In response to the voting outcome on Resolution 3, approval of Wickes share plans, Wickes is providing an update to the statement made by Travis Perkins after the vote.

The Wickes Board was naturally disappointed with the overall voting outcome of 55.27% in favour of the resolution to approve Wickes share plans. In addition to engaging with shareholders ahead of the vote, the Chair of the Wickes Group plc Remuneration Committee invited a number of the Company's larger shareholders (representing around 60% of the Company's shares) to engage with him after the vote to fully understand their concerns. These engagements provided a helpful opportunity to clarify the proposals with shareholders including the proposals in relation to the transitional awards and associated performance hurdles.

The Remuneration Committee would like to thank shareholders that took part in the engagement process and values the feedback and insights it has gained. In line with best practice, it remains committed to engaging proactively with shareholders and advisory bodies on remuneration matters and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee is currently consulting with shareholders on the Company's Remuneration Policy which will be put to a binding vote at the Company's first AGM in 2022.

A further update on this matter will be included in the Wickes Group plc 2021 Annual Report.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

