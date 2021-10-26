- (PLX AI) - UPM Q3 revenue EUR 2,523 million vs. estimate EUR 2,400 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 424 million vs. estimate EUR 388 million
- • Q3 pretax profit EUR 558 million vs. estimate EUR 393 million
- • Q3 EPS EUR 0.92
- • Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 535 million vs. estimate EUR 516 million
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 564 million
- • Q3 net income EUR 497 million
- • Says comparable EBIT is expected to increase both in H2 2021 compared with H1 2021 and increase clearly in the full year 2021 compared with 2020
