Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, improving its ability to deliver complex and innovative tax data transformation and automation solutions to clients. The partnership further enhances Ryan's ability delivering technology-enabled transformation, helping clients around the globe improve business outcomes by transforming day-to-day manual tax processes into powerfully simple, automated solutions.

Under the partnership, Ryan and Alteryx will work together offering bespoke tax transformation services, bringing together the power and flexibility of the Alteryx Platform with Ryan's market-leading tax, transformation, and automation skills. Clients will benefit from Ryan's deep knowledge and expertise of how Alteryx is best used alongside other existing systems. Continuing Ryan's mission to be its clients' single "tax transformation partner," the alliance with Alteryx brings together an innovative code-free and code-friendly, self-service data analytics and process automation platform with industry leading, hands-on tax transformation delivery experts.

"Understanding that tax functions need to digitise and modernise their tax processes is only the first step. The key challenge is figuring out how to get started and how to integrate change into current tax workflows," said Andrew Burman, Ryan Principal, Tax Technology. "With the Alteryx partnership, our clients have full flexibility on pace and scope of how they can embark on their tax transformation journey with Ryan."

"We recognise Ryan's strong reputation and proven success providing innovative tax transformation projects to high-profile organisations, and we value these traits in a partner," said Barb Huelskamp, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances of Alteryx. "Financial and tax operations across the globe are increasingly leveraging analytics and automation to deliver business breakthroughs, and we've seen this area grow as a key driver of interest in Alteryx. We are excited to work with a market-leading partner such as Ryan, combining their knowledge with the Alteryx Platform helping our customers deliver ground-breaking tax transformations on a global scale."

"Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our clients' people, processes, data, and systems to transform their tax function into a best practice environment is our main objective," said Jon C. Sweet, Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "Ryan has always had a flexible approach, delivering custom solutions to meet our clients' needs without incurring audit independence issues, and this new partnership with Alteryx clearly provides additional value to Ryan's services, while maximising the value we deliver to our clients."

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science, and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organisations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information, visit www.alteryx.com. Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005055/en/

Contacts:

Stacey Underwood

Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations

Ryan

+1 972.934.0022

stacey.underwood@ryan.com