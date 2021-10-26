Eclipse Foundation Canada: Open Source Leader the Eclipse Foundation Launches Vendor-Neutral Operating System for Next-Generation Device Interoperability

Oniro will provide a true open source solution to make multi-device hardware and software integration easier

BRUSSELS, Oct. 26, 2021, an European open source foundation, furthering the recently announced cooperation with the OpenAtom foundation , announced today the launch of the Oniro project and working group.



Oniro aspires to become a transparent, vendor-neutral and independent alternative to established IoT and edge operating systems. To achieve this goal and ensure Oniro has a global reach, the Eclipse Foundation and its members will deliver a compatible independent implementation of OpenHarmony, an open source operating system specified and hosted by the OpenAtom Foundation.

"Oniro is open source done right," said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. "It represents a unique opportunity to develop and host a next-generation operating system to support the future of mobile, IoT, machine economy, edge and many other markets."

With the creation of the Oniro top-level project, the Eclipse Foundation aims to strengthen the global technology ecosystem, while bringing a vendor-neutral, open source OS to the global market. To facilitate the governance for the Oniro device ecosystem, the Eclipse Foundation is also launching a new dedicated working group. The Eclipse Foundation's working group structure provides the vendor neutrality and legal framework that enables transparent and equal collaboration between companies.

"We're very proud to be hosting a major European open source project with worldwide contribution aiming to develop an independent OS," says Gaël Blondelle, vice president of European ecosystem development. "To achieve this, we want to welcome developers and companies from Europe and the rest of the world to join our working group at the Eclipse Foundation and bring this groundbreaking project to life together."

Quotes from Working Group Members

Huawei

"We have been working hard with Linaro, Seco, Array, NOITechPark, Synesthesia to prepare Oniro's initial code contribution and public cloud CI/CD infrastructure, and it is so exciting to see everything moving under the expert governance of the Eclipse Foundation," said Davide Ricci, Director of the Huawei's Consumer Business Group European Open Source Technology Center. "Under the Eclipse Foundation the project will have its greatest chance at onboarding new contributing members and bringing real products on the shelves of consumer electronics stores around the world. We reckon Oniro is not a sprint, rather a marathon, and we are thrilled and committed to this world changing journey."

Linaro

"Over the past year, Linaro has worked closely with Huawei and other Oniro members on preparing the OS foundations of Oniro, leveraging the work Linaro is already doing on open source projects such as MCUboot, the Yocto project, Trusted Substrate and multiple RTOSs," said Andrea Gallo, VP of Business Development. "Formalizing the governance of this project through the Eclipse Foundation is the natural next step in delivering a truly vendor-neutral and independent operating system."

SECO

"Oniro will be the future of the open source OS, it will mark a new trend for its deeply innovative nature and defining it only as an operating system would be extremely reductive. In fact, it focuses on the end-user with an incredible user-experience, but it is also oriented to the content creators and OEMs at the same time, bringing to all of them certainty, choice and convenience," said Gianluca Venere, Chief Innovation Officer, SECO. "It is born for device collaboration at the edge, to be hardware architecture independent, to create a swarm intelligence, and to enable ambient computing. For more than 40 years SECO has been designing and manufacturing innovative products and services for OEMs and we strongly believe that Oniro is a game changer in supporting our customers to the digital transformation."

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects , including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members , including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org .

