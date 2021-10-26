Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for a drill permit for its "blue clay lithium project" in the Clayton Valley of Nevada which consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, president of Sienna Resources, states: "We are pleased that we have been able to move at such a rapid rate on this exciting project. Lithium in Nevada has been a global focus and Sienna has multiple projects within this world-class lithium district. We are hoping to secure the drill permit and driller shortly with a drill program to immediately follow. Lithium prices are at their all-time high right now and we couldn't be more enthused to commence operations as soon as possible."





About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

