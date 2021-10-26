QUADPACK: Structural measures reinforce good governance at Quadpack

Quadpack's governance structure has been strengthened at board level, with the appointment of its first independent members. In addition, three new committees have been created focused on sustainability, audit and risk, and remunerations and nominations. The changes were ratified at the annual shareholder's meeting on 13 July 2021, at Quadpack's Barcelona headquarters. Together, the measures boost some of the key principles of good governance, including participation, transparency, equity and inclusiveness, effectiveness and efficiency, and accountability.

Institutional investor Chrysoula Zervoudakis and diversity champion Cheryl Hall join Quadpack's Board of Directors as independent members. Zervoudakis brings extensive financial experience and a strong focus on strategic development. Hall is a Certified Climate Change Coach and a professional mentor of international entrepreneurs on the Royal Academy of Engineers Fellowship platform, rooted in the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As Quadpack continues to shape its culture of oversight and purpose-driven governance, Zervoudakis and Hall's appointments enrich the board's diversity on multiple levels. Tim Eaves, Quadpack CEO, Chairman and President of the Board, said: "Chrysoula and Cheryl bring extensive experience, fresh ideas and objectivity, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow. Their passion and enthusiasm to create sustainable businesses will help Quadpack to make an even greater positive impact on our planet and on society."

The three new committees have been created to reinforce sustainable practices, ethical processes, accountability and transparency. The Sustainability Committee, led by Hall, integrates business and sustainability priorities to ensure that the company's performance is based on a foundation of sustainability. The Audit and Risk Committee, led by Zervoudakis, monitors the integrity of the financial reporting system and internal controls. The Remunerations and Nominations Committee, led by Quadpack's Board Vice-President Steven Lewis, advises the Board on policies for the appointment and remuneration of directors and senior managers with strategic responsibilities.

