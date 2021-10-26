- (PLX AI) - Alfa Laval shares were up more than 4% after better than expected third-quarter orders overshadowed cautious demand outlook for the next quarter.
- • Orders were strong in all regions, with record high intake in the Energy unit
- • Demand for Q4 was guided as "about the same" as Q3, which is lower than analyst expectations for somewhat higher demand
- • With order 4% better than consensus, the guidance for unchanged demand was on the weak side, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
- • However, Alfa Laval sees a need to add capacity and will double its investments over the next 3 years to SEK 2-2.5 billion, which is clearly above expectations and previous guidance, Kepler said
- • Estimates should come up low single-digits following the order beat paired with margin strength, SEB said
