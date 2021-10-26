A $40 million solar field which will double the generation capacity of the Omsk region is planned to start generating in December as part of the national government's clean air ambitions.Russian PV manufacturer Hevel has almost completed construction of its 30 MW Russko-Polyanskaya solar plant in Western Siberia, the government of the Omsk region has announced. The solar field is expected to generate 35.5 GWh, enough to power 3,000 rural houses, the local government estimated. The RUB2.8 billion ($40 million) plant is slated to become operational on December 10. Russko-Polyanskaya, not far from ...

