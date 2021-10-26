- (PLX AI) - SSAB shares gained 1% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy and lifted the price target to SEK 60 from SEK 46.
- • SSAB has a record strong balance sheet that bodes well for shareholder returns, Danske said
- • SSAB continues to expand its Special Steels capabilities, while 2022 should see a solid steel cycle, Danske said
- • Meanwhile, Bank of America lifted its price target for SSAB to SEK 49 from SEK 45, but kept a rating of underperform
- • SSAB is relatively richly valued, BofA said, preferring ArcelorMittal and Voestalpine
