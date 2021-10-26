Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2021 | 10:22
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifecycle Software: Lifecycle nominated as a GLOTEL awards finalist in BSS/ OSS Transformation Excellence

SMARTY Mobile partners with Lifecycle and gets GLOTEL award nomination

NEWBURY, England, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Telecom Awards, or GLOTEL, recognized Lifecycle Software in the category of BSS/ OSS Transformation Excellence. The partnership between Lifecycle and SMARTY and its impact on the telecom market was one of the key points for the nomination. The GLOTEL recognize innovation and excellence from the companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry.

Mo Firouzabadian, CEO of Lifecycle Software, highlights the teamwork behind the BSS evolution at Lifecycle. "Lifecycle's data driven approach has enabled +99.5% of transactions to be fully automated allowing our customers to focus on their customers. We are very honoured to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. Our work with SMARTY has made a difference for hundreds of thousands of customers during the pandemic with a digital-first customer experience and being spotlighted as a finalist makes us very proud", tells Mo.

UK's telecom scene has been shaken in the last years with the introduction of disruptive players. Lifecycle Software, a global Online Charging System, billing and Business Support System solution provider were key to the debut of a major new success: SMARTY. The partnership between Lifecycle and SMARTY led the operator to phenomenal achievements. Today, SMARTY exhibits 4.2 on Trustpilot and 154% growth in H1 2021.

The success was developed on SMARTY's customer-centric strategies to address and build rapport with customers' needs. Simple plans, transparent pricing and flexibility to change plans are the core components of SMARTY to fulfil the mission of delivering an honest, simple mobile service. Thanks to the Online Charging System of Lifecycle and its automation capabilities, SMARTY were able to deliver actions that put customers in control of their plan and spend.

Lifecycle Software uses a microservices approach to its platform to minimise time to market and invests in constant product evolution to increase automation and efficiency from technical and operational levels. The improvement and roll-out of automation capabilities proved essential for SMARTY to manage the business impacts of the pandemic. SMARTY do not need to have a large IT organisation to deliver a variety of different customer acquisition strategies and a very high level of service, because they self-serve all strategies from their end. Today, more than 99.5% of the transactions are fully automated.

Lifecycle Software
https://www.lifecycle-software.com/
info@lifecycle-software.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.