Lifecycle Software: Lifecycle nominated as a GLOTEL awards finalist in BSS/ OSS Transformation Excellence

SMARTY Mobile partners with Lifecycle and gets GLOTEL award nomination

NEWBURY, England, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Telecom Awards, or GLOTEL, recognized Lifecycle Software in the category of BSS/ OSS Transformation Excellence. The partnership between Lifecycle and SMARTY and its impact on the telecom market was one of the key points for the nomination. The GLOTEL recognize innovation and excellence from the companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry.

Mo Firouzabadian, CEO of Lifecycle Software, highlights the teamwork behind the BSS evolution at Lifecycle. "Lifecycle's data driven approach has enabled +99.5% of transactions to be fully automated allowing our customers to focus on their customers. We are very honoured to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. Our work with SMARTY has made a difference for hundreds of thousands of customers during the pandemic with a digital-first customer experience and being spotlighted as a finalist makes us very proud", tells Mo.

UK's telecom scene has been shaken in the last years with the introduction of disruptive players. Lifecycle Software, a global Online Charging System, billing and Business Support System solution provider were key to the debut of a major new success: SMARTY. The partnership between Lifecycle and SMARTY led the operator to phenomenal achievements. Today, SMARTY exhibits 4.2 on Trustpilot and 154% growth in H1 2021.

The success was developed on SMARTY's customer-centric strategies to address and build rapport with customers' needs. Simple plans, transparent pricing and flexibility to change plans are the core components of SMARTY to fulfil the mission of delivering an honest, simple mobile service. Thanks to the Online Charging System of Lifecycle and its automation capabilities, SMARTY were able to deliver actions that put customers in control of their plan and spend.

Lifecycle Software uses a microservices approach to its platform to minimise time to market and invests in constant product evolution to increase automation and efficiency from technical and operational levels. The improvement and roll-out of automation capabilities proved essential for SMARTY to manage the business impacts of the pandemic. SMARTY do not need to have a large IT organisation to deliver a variety of different customer acquisition strategies and a very high level of service, because they self-serve all strategies from their end. Today, more than 99.5% of the transactions are fully automated.

Lifecycle Software

https://www.lifecycle-software.com/

info@lifecycle-software.com