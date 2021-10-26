Highlights:

Construction of the Pilot Battery Plant has commenced with commissioning expected in November, 2021.

The company has purchased additional equipment to manufacture G+AI Battery prototypes in pouch pack cell format in addition to coin cell format.

Commercial prototypes for coin cell and pouch pack batteries remain on target (see July 14, 2021 press release titled "GMG Announces In-House Battery Pilot Plant Investment").

GMG has secured a site for a new headquarters and Pilot Battery Plant facility.

Brisbane, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the pilot production and testing plant (the "Pilot Battery Plant") for GMG's graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+IA Batteries") announced in the Company's news release dated July 14, 2021.

Construction of the Pilot Battery Plant has commenced with commissioning of the facility expected to begin in November, 2021. The Pilot Battery Plant will be located in a recently secured new headquarters and production facility in Brisbane.

Further, the Company has committed additional expenditures to allow the Pilot Battery Plant to produce pouch pack cell format batteries in addition to the previously announced coin cell format. This addition to the facility is intended to potentially accelerate the development of G+AI Battery pouch packs and allow early collaboration with some of GMG's major customer prospects and their specific requirements. Pouch pack cells are typically used in personal electronics such as cell phones, laptops, as well as in electric vehicles and grid storage batteries. Revenue from the Pilot Battery Plant is not expected to be significant.

Pilot production of a prototype coin cell battery is targeted before the end of 2021 and a pouch pack commercial prototype battery is targeted before the end of 2022. Subject to successful commercial prototypes and a final investment decision, GMG expects to construct an initial commercial coin cell G+AI Battery manufacturing facility, followed by first production and sales of G+AI Batteries. The location of this manufacturing facility is not yet decided but will likely be in Australia where GMG's headquarters and existing operations are located.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We are excited to shortly be able to develop, manufacture and test our own G+AI Battery coin cell and pouch packs in-house, in continued collaboration with the University of Queensland. This will allow us to potentially accelerate the development of our G+AI Batteries, work with our future customers and further build on our internal expertise. Our new headquarters in Brisbane, Australia, will enable GMG to have graphene manufacturing, graphene fluid blending, the G+AI Battery pilot plant as well as our global headquarters all under one roof which will greatly enhance our overall efficiency."

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the Company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets.

The Company is also pursuing additional opportunities for GMG graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils, biodiesel and diesel fuels.

