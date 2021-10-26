- (PLX AI) - 9-month revenue EUR 1,575.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,551 million
- • 9-month adjusted EBIT EUR 359.8 million vs. estimate EUR 356 million
- • The positive trends from earlier in the year have continued into the key summer season, thanks to a recovery in the on-premise combined with sustained home consumption trends, CEO says
- • Regarding the outlook for the rest of the year, we expect the positive brand momentum and favourable sales mix to continue in the last quarter, CEO says
- • Partially offset the intensifying input cost pressure, particularly logistics costs, accelerated brand building investments, as well as structure costs phasing
