Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8B7 ISIN: NL0015435975 Ticker-Symbol: 58H 
Tradegate
26.10.21
11:07 Uhr
12,685 Euro
-0,265
-2,05 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,68512,76011:37
12,71512,73011:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO NV12,685-2,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.