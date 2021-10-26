Impression-Based, Cross-Platform Solution for Linear, Streaming Addressable Now Available in Europe's Largest TV Ad Markets

TVSquared today announced the launch of ADvantage XP in the UK and Germany, bringing Europe's largest advertising markets the first cross-platform measurement and attribution solution for all forms of TV linear, streaming and addressable. ADvantage XP is an always-on, scalable platform that offers consistent, independent, impression-based measurement of ad exposure and outcomes for converged TV campaigns.

Through direct publisher integrations and smart TV viewership data, TVSquared has amassed the largest global coverage of converged TV, which now includes millions of households in the UK and Germany. As a result, TVSquared links exposure and outcomes to authenticated households and audience IDs to harmonize measurement across platforms.

ADvantage XP provides cross-platform reach and frequency metrics, quantifies incremental reach, including additional streaming households reached beyond linear, and delivers attribution insights that empower marketers to measure KPIs including sales, registrations, app activities, website visits and more. TVSquared is also GDPR compliant and a registered member of IAB Europe's Transparency Consent Framework (TCF).

"TV is redefining itself in real time, and advertisers need a consistent way to count and ascribe value across platforms," said Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared. "Sitting at the center of the TV ecosystem, TVSquared is well positioned to leverage the right data sources and deliver consistent measurement and attribution through our scalable, unified platform. Globally, the adoption of converged TV strategies is at the forefront of marketers' minds, and we are excited to support that momentum with the launch of ADvantage XP in the UK and Germany."

The launch of ADvantage XP in Europe comes on the heels of a new report "The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends Adoption" released by TVSquared, in collaboration with third-party research firm, Dynata. Surveying close to 500 buy-side marketers in the UK and Germany, the report revealed that more than 80% of respondents said that achieving cross-platform TV measurement and attribution was a top priority. This finding was backed by the recognition of over 80% of marketers that "TV" is now defined as linear and streaming, and that all forms of it should be sold on impressions.

Download a copy of "The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends Adoption."

TVSquared is the largest independent global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV. Our infinitely scalable ADvantage platform measures the effectiveness of linear, addressable and OTT/CTV. We power always-on insights for thousands of advertisers across 75+ countries, including reach and frequency, unique reach, outcomes and audience. Integrated across premium publishers, DSPs and identity and audience partners, our platform processes billions of ad impressions, connecting viewership and ad occurrence data at scale. We deliver the richest picture of TV ad measurement and attribution, inclusive of 150M households globally and more than 65 CTV platforms. Trusted by the entire TV ecosystem as the single source of truth, TVSquared measures TV how people watch it across platforms and screens. For more information, visit www.tvsquared.com.

