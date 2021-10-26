Limitless Earth Plc - Notice of AGM

26 October 2021

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Limitless Earth plc, an AIM quoted investing company, announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 2 December 2021 at 200 Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD. The Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be made available on the Company's website: www.limitlessearthplc.com.

Shareholders are permitted to attend the meeting within safety constraints and in accordance with government guidelines. The Board continues to monitor the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the priority to safeguard the wellbeing of our colleagues, shareholders and wider communities. Given the current UK Government advice, the AGM will be kept as concise and efficient as possible and, therefore, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy and to appoint the Chairman as their proxy. Shareholders who wish to vote are should submit their votes by proxy as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than at 11:00 a.m. on 30 November 2021.

Enquiries:

Limitless Earth plc

Guido Contesso +44 7780 700 091

www.limitlessearthplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson/Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 20 7213 0880

www.cairnfin.com Peterhouse Capital Limited

Broker

Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow +44 20 7469 0930

www.pcorpfin.com

