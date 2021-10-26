EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares



26.10.2021 / 11:50



Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

26 October 2021 at 09.45 EET Nordea Bank Abp has through its broker Morgan Stanley Europe SE repurchased 32,400,000 own shares (FI4000297767) in the accelerated bookbuild first announced by Sampo plc on 25 October 2021. Nordea's broker carried out the repurchase of the shares on Nordea's behalf under the share buy-back programme that started on 22 October 2021. The price per share was EUR 10.65 and the total acquisition price amounts to approximately EUR 345 million. On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The shares acquired under the programme are repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the Company's shareholders (directed repurchases) in public trading or outside public trading. After the disclosed transaction, Nordea holds 35,338,008 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2652Q_1-2021-10-26.pdf For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

