Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9NS ISIN: FI4000106299 Ticker-Symbol: FRU 
Xetra
26.10.21
09:36 Uhr
4,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9055,02013:17
4,9055,02013:17
GlobeNewswire
26.10.2021 | 11:53
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Multitude SE is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (397/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Multitude SE to
trading with effect from 2021-10-27. Last day of trading is set to 2116-12-31 .
The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022301
MULTITUDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.