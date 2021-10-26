Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.10.2021 | 11:53
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Listing of additional AS "DelfinGroup" shares on Baltic Main list

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 26, 2021 to list additional AS "DelfinGroup"
shares on Baltic Main list, next to the already listed shares, as of October
27, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                        AS       
                                 "DelfinGroup" 
Issuer's short name                       DGR      
Securities ISIN code                       LV0000101806  
Nominal value of one share                    0.10 EUR    
Number of additional shares                   5 319 594   
Total number of listed shares after additional shares will be  45 319 594   
 listed                                     
Orderbook short name                       DGR1R     
Orderbook ID                           238374     



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.