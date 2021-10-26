Nasdaq Riga: Listing of additional AS "DelfinGroup" shares on Baltic Main list

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 26, 2021 to list additional AS "DelfinGroup" shares on Baltic Main list, next to the already listed shares, as of October 27, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "DelfinGroup" Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000101806 Nominal value of one share 0.10 EUR Number of additional shares 5 319 594 Total number of listed shares after additional shares will be 45 319 594 listed Orderbook short name DGR1R Orderbook ID 238374 Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
