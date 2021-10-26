Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company disrupting retail with frictionless checkout technology, is partnering with German supermarket giant REWE Group, one of Europe's leading retailers and Germany's second-largest food retail chains, to deliver a "pick and go" shopping experience to REWE customers in downtown Cologne.

The move marks Trigo's entry into the German market, with REWE implementing a hybrid checkout-free experience under real conditions. In addition to the solution for REWE, Trigo is also working with Tesco PLC, the largest grocery retailer in the UK, and Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, among others, and is thus expanding its leading position in the frictionless shopping sector.

Using AI-powered computer vision and off-the-shelf hardware, Trigo transforms existing supermarkets and groceries into fully autonomous and digital stores. The company applies its proprietary algorithms to ceiling-mounted cameras which automatically learn and upload data on shoppers' movements and product choices, enabling customers to simply walk into a store, pick up their desired items, and walk out without stopping at the checkout. Payments and receipts are settled digitally. Based on anonymized movement and product choice data, Trigo's solution is built with a privacy-by-design architecture: where no biometric or facial recognition data are gathered or analyzed.

Trigo's partnership with REWE has gone through the necessary aspects of Germany's data protection regulations, some of the toughest in the world. Based on anonymized movement and product choice data, Trigo's solution is built with a privacy-by-design architecture: where no biometric or facial recognition data are gathered or analyzed.

Regular checkout will still be available for shoppers who prefer traditional checkout.

Founded in 1927, REWE Group operates some 6,000 stores in Germany and 3,500 internationally and employs over 363,000 people. REWE is tapping into a global move in the retail industry toward smart checkout solutions, which are expected to process nearly $400 billion of transactions by 2025, according to Juniper Research.

Michael Gabay, Trigo co-founder and CEO said: "Trigo is immensely proud and honored to be rolling out its frictionless grocery shopping technology with REWE, one of Europe's biggest and most innovative grocery retailers. REWE have placed their trust in Trigo's privacy-by-design architecture, and we look forward to bringing this exciting technology to German grocery shoppers."

About Trigo

Trigo is a computer vision startup reshaping the retail experience. Leveraging world class AI and algorithmics experts, the company's advanced retail automation platform identifies customers' shopping items with exceptional levels of accuracy, creating an entirely seamless checkout process. Trigo works closely with retailers to convert their existing stores while maintaining their unique character and layout and leveraging their physical grocery scale to roll out next-generation offerings securely. Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions called StoreOS, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain's efficiency. Please visit Trigo for more information.

