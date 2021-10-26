Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Operating results for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $951.0 million, an increase of $162.7 million, or 20.6%, compared to $788.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue increased 16.6% from the third quarter of 2020 on an organic basis, which excludes a 1.7% increase from foreign currency exchange rates and a 2.3% increase from acquisitions versus the prior-year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $161.3 million, or 17.0% of revenue, an increase of $34.5 million, or 27.2%, compared to operating income of $126.8 million, or 16.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted operating income was $201.0 million, or 21.1% of revenue, an increase of $46.2 million, or 29.8%, compared to adjusted operating income of $154.8 million, or 19.6% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.53, an increase of $0.04, or 8.2%, compared to earnings per share of $0.49 in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.87, an increase of $0.21, or 31.8%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.66 in the third quarter of 2020.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $0.01 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year period.

"Sensata's third quarter revenues reflect a continuation of strong growth associated with recovery across our heavy vehicle, industrial, and aerospace markets. Sensata's automotive revenue also grew over the same period last year due to significant outgrowth and channel replenishment despite production declines due to constraints stemming from semiconductor and other component shortages," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "Sensata's resilient and focused organization has enabled us to quickly and effectively adapt to continually evolving market conditions and broad supply chain disruptions to deliver these strong financial results. In addition, we are continuing to make good progress on our long-term growth strategy as evidenced by the pending acquisitions of Spear Power Systems in Clean Energy Solutions and SmartWitness in Sensata Insights."

Operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was a record $2,886.2 million, an increase of $747.1 million, or 34.9%, compared to $2,139.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue increased 29.9% from the nine months ended September 30, 2020 on an organic basis, which excludes a 3.0% increase from foreign currency exchange rates and a 2.0% increase from acquisitions versus the prior-year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $483.5 million, or 16.8% of revenue, an increase of $300.0 million, or 163.4%, compared to operating income of $183.6 million, or 8.6% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted operating income was $608.4 million, or 21.1% of revenue, an increase of $242.0 million, or 66.0%, compared to adjusted operating income of $366.5 million, or 17.1% of revenue, in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $1.58, an increase of $1.31 compared to earnings per share of $0.27 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share was $2.68, an increase of $1.32, or 97.1%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $1.36 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates did not have a meaningful impact on Sensata's adjusted earnings per share in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the prior-year period.

Sensata generated $125.3 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $123.1 million in the prior-year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $88.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $99.8 million in the prior-year period.

Sensata generated $393.2 million of operating cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $293.3 million in the prior-year period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $292.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $213.4 million in the prior-year period.

Segment Performance

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, in 000s 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Sensing Revenue 706,466 580,936 2,162,830 1,534,832 Operating income 193,742 151,626 591,650 347,428 % of Performance Sensing revenue 27.4 26.1 27.4 22.6 Sensing Solutions Revenue 244,555 207,377 723,379 604,255 Operating income 75,262 58,229 218,705 170,545 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 30.8 28.1 30.2 28.2

Guidance

"Sensata delivered strong financial performance in the third quarter, posting 20.6% revenue growth and 29.8% adjusted operating income growth from the prior-year period," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "For the fourth quarter of 2021, we expect revenue of $895 to $925 million and adjusted EPS of $0.76 to $0.82. Although there is still uncertainty in several of the markets that we serve due to supply chain challenges, we are confident in our ability to navigate these disruptions and we intend to resume our balanced capital allocation approach that includes both M&A and share repurchases."

Q4 2021 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q4-21 Guidance Q4-20 Y/Y Change Revenue $895 $925 $906.5 (1)% 2% organic growth (3)% 0% Adjusted Operating Income $180 $190 $195.6 (8)% (3)% Adjusted Net Income $121 $131 $134.7 (10)% (3)% Adjusted EPS $0.76 $0.82 $0.85 (11)% (4)%

Versus the prior-year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will increase revenue by approximately $2.6 million at the midpoint and adjusted EPS by approximately $0.02 at the midpoint for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods and measured on either a reported, constant currency, or an organic basis, the latter of which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s) and the effect of foreign currency exchange rate differences between the comparative periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are described in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue, calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments, and (4) step-up inventory amortization.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which address the Company's expected business and financial performance and financial condition, among other matters, may contain words or phrases such as: "believe," "continue," "expect," "look ahead," "predict," or "will," and other words and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about expected earnings, revenues, growth, liquidity or other financial matters, together with any statements related in any way to the COVID-19 pandemic including its impact on the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings release, including, without limitation, the following: future risks and existing uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to have a significant adverse impact on our operations including, depending on the specific location, full or partial shutdowns of our facilities as mandated by government decree, government actions limiting our ability to adjust certain costs, significant travel restrictions, "work-from-home" orders, limited availability of our workforce, supplier constraints, supply chain interruptions, logistics challenges and limitations, and reduced demand from certain customers; uncertainties associated with a protracted economic slowdown that could negatively affect the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; uncertainties and volatility in the global capital markets; political, economic, military and other risks in countries outside of the United States; the impact of general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions and U.S. trade policies, legislation, trade disputes, treaties and tariffs, including those affecting China, on the Company's business operations; risks associated with the improper conduct by any of our employees, customers, suppliers, distributors or any other business partners which could impair our business reputation and financial results and could result in our non-compliance with anti-corruption laws and regulations of the U.S. government and various foreign jurisdictions; changes in exchange rates of the various currencies in which the Company conducts business; the Company's ability to obtain a consistent supply of materials, at stable pricing levels; changes in defense expenditures in the military market, including the impact of reductions or changes in the defense budgets of U.S. and foreign governments; the Company's ability to compete successfully on the basis of technology innovation, product quality and performance, price, customer service and delivery time; the Company's ability to continue to conceive, design, manufacture and market new products and upon continuing market acceptance of its existing and future product lines; difficulties and unanticipated expenses in connection with purchasing and integrating newly acquired businesses, including the potential for the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; events beyond the Company's control that could lead to an inability to meet its financial covenants under its credit arrangements; the Company's ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms, including as a result of significant deterioration of general economic or capital market conditions, or as a result of a downgrade in the Company's credit rating; changes in interest rates; governmental export and import controls that certain of our products may be subject to, including export licensing, customs regulations, economic sanctions or other laws; cybersecurity threats or incidents that could arise on our information technology systems that could disrupt business operations and adversely impact our reputation and operating results and potentially lead to litigation and/or governmental investigations; changes in fiscal and tax policies, audits and examinations by taxing authorities, laws, regulations and guidance in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; any difficulties in protecting the Company's intellectual property rights; and litigation, customer claims, product recalls, governmental investigations, criminal liability or environmental matters. In addition, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact our business and financial results going forward will be dependent on future developments such as the length and severity of the crisis, the potential resurgence of the crisis, future government actions in response to the crisis and the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and capital markets, among many other factors, all of which remain highly uncertain and unpredictable.

A further description of these uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other reports filed with the SEC. Copies of our filings are available from our Investor Relations department or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue 951,021 788,313 2,886,209 2,139,087 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 628,922 530,255 1,922,556 1,509,104 Research and development 40,060 33,423 118,929 98,115 Selling, general and administrative 85,784 75,747 249,728 217,698 Amortization of intangible assets 34,571 32,562 101,492 98,397 Restructuring and other charges, net 345 (10,519 9,956 32,197 Total operating costs and expenses 789,682 661,468 2,402,661 1,955,511 Operating income 161,339 126,845 483,548 183,576 Interest expense, net (45,137 (44,129 (134,393 (124,340 Other, net (9,403 9,194 (47,788 (1,511 Income before taxes 106,799 91,910 301,367 57,725 Provision for income taxes 21,840 15,181 49,759 15,106 Net income 84,959 76,729 251,608 42,619 Net income per share: Basic 0.54 0.49 1.59 0.27 Diluted 0.53 0.49 1.58 0.27 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 158,394 157,220 158,122 157,335 Diluted 159,479 157,979 159,351 157,990

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,958,144 1,861,980 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 662,751 576,647 Inventories 551,628 451,005 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,141 90,340 Total current assets 3,302,664 2,979,972 Property, plant and equipment, net 805,202 803,825 Goodwill 3,301,947 3,111,349 Other intangible assets, net 859,367 691,549 Deferred income tax assets 78,597 84,785 Other assets 156,981 172,722 Total assets 8,504,758 7,844,202 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations 6,632 757,205 Accounts payable 427,271 393,907 Income taxes payable 32,830 19,215 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 363,087 324,830 Total current liabilities 829,820 1,495,157 Deferred income tax liabilities 306,703 259,857 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 43,621 48,002 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 27,000 27,931 Long-term debt, net 4,214,388 3,213,747 Other long-term liabilities 73,603 94,022 Total liabilities 5,495,135 5,138,716 Total shareholders' equity 3,009,623 2,705,486 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,504,758 7,844,202

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 251,608 42,619 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 94,361 94,216 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,142 5,026 Share-based compensation 18,871 14,212 Loss on debt financing 30,066 Amortization of intangible assets 101,492 98,397 Deferred income taxes (2,070 (11,600 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments and other 17,359 5,876 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (123,603 44,592 Net cash provided by operating activities 393,226 293,338 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (414,959 (64,452 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (100,410 (79,939 Investment in debt and equity securities (4,655 (24,794 Other 3,919 10,717 Net cash used in investing activities (516,105 (158,468 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 20,016 2,237 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (8,987 (2,335 Proceeds from borrowings on debt 1,001,875 1,150,000 Payments on debt (760,768 (406,568 Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (35,175 Payments of debt financing costs (33,093 (6,957 Net cash provided by financing activities 219,043 701,202 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 96,164 836,072 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,861,980 774,119 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 1,958,144 1,610,191

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Sensing 74.3 73.7 74.9 71.8 Sensing Solutions 25.7 26.3 25.1 28.2 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Americas 39.0 41.4 37.8 40.1 Europe 24.7 26.8 26.8 26.6 Asia/Rest of World 36.3 31.8 35.4 33.3 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Automotive* 52.3 58.9 54.6 56.3 Heavy vehicle and off-road 23.0 15.8 21.5 16.6 Industrial 11.2 11.1 10.5 11.5 Appliance and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning 6.6 6.0 6.4 6.4 Aerospace 3.6 4.0 3.5 4.7 All other 3.3 4.2 3.5 4.5 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $9.5 million and $7.8 million of revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $33.0 million and $23.3 million of revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Market Outgrowth (Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 Reported Growth Organic Growth End Market Growth Reported Growth Organic Growth End Market Growth Automotive 7.0 5.2 (21.6 30.7 27.3 9.1 Heavy vehicle and off-road 75.1 58.9 31.4 74.8 59.5 35.3

Excludes Toyota, adjusted for Sensata's geographic mix.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 161,339 17.0 21,840 84,959 0.53 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 5,426 0.6 (47 5,379 0.03 Financing and other transaction costs (972 (0.1 3,546 1,723 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization 32,656 3.4 32,656 0.20 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 2,567 0.3 1,100 10,162 0.06 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,716 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 1,971 1,971 0.01 Total adjustments 39,677 4.2 6,570 53,607 0.34 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 201,016 21.1 15,270 138,566 0.87

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 126,845 16.1 15,181 76,729 0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) (5,555 (0.7 10,042 4,992 0.03 Financing and other transaction costs 1,842 0.2 1,842 0.01 Step-up depreciation and amortization 31,467 4.0 31,467 0.20 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 212 0.0 (5,926 (0.04 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,763 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related (7,272 (7,272 (0.05 Total adjustments 27,966 3.5 2,770 26,866 0.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 154,811 19.6 12,411 103,595 0.66

(1) Includes an $11.7 million gain recognized upon release of excess accrual following the September 2020 settlement of patent infringement litigation with Wasica. Refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 483,548 16.8 49,759 251,608 1.58 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 15,689 0.5 (333 19,596 0.12 Financing and other transaction costs (1) 6,143 0.2 35,795 0.22 Step-up depreciation and amortization 96,036 3.3 96,036 0.60 Deferred loss on derivative instruments 7,002 0.2 13,464 0.08 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,142 0.03 Deferred taxes and other tax related (2) 5,893 5,893 0.04 Total adjustments 124,870 4.3 5,560 175,926 1.10 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 608,418 21.1 44,199 427,534 2.68

(1) Includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily includes the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs. The loss is presented in other, net in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (2) Includes $10.9 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 183,576 8.6 15,106 42,619 0.27 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other (1) 79,041 3.7 (8,337 76,778 0.49 Financing and other transaction costs 7,195 0.3 7,195 0.05 Step-up depreciation and amortization 95,635 4.5 95,635 0.61 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 1,021 0.0 (4,969 (0.03 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,026 0.03 Deferred taxes and other tax related (7,803 (7,803 (0.05 Total adjustments 182,892 8.6 (16,140 171,862 1.09 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 366,468 17.1 31,246 214,481 1.36

(1) Includes a $29.6 million loss recorded through cost of revenue related to the patent infringement case brought by Wasica and $26.5 million of charges recognized related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructure Program. We settled the litigation brought by Wasica in the third quarter 2020. Refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations (in thousands) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue (1) 4,012 746 9,465 38,071 Selling, general and administrative 3,023 6,806 10,664 19,228 Amortization of intangible assets 32,297 30,933 94,785 93,396 Restructuring and other charges, net (2) 345 (10,519 9,956 32,197 Operating income adjustments 39,677 27,966 124,870 182,892 Interest expense, net 1,716 1,763 5,142 5,026 Other, net (3) 5,644 (5,633 40,354 84 Provision for income taxes (4) 6,570 2,770 5,560 (16,140 Net income adjustments 53,607 26,866 175,926 171,862

(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes a $29.2 million loss related to a judgment against us in a patent infringement case with Wasica Finance GmbH. We settled this litigation in the third quarter 2020. Refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information. (2) The three months ended September 30, 2020 includes a gain of $11.7 million recorded upon the reversal of excess accrual related to the Wasica litigation. The nine months ended September 30, 2020 also includes an accrual of $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 related to additional damages awarded by the court to Wasica and $24.1 million of charges recognized in the second quarter 2020 related to the Q2 2020 Global Restructuring Program. Refer to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information regarding this litigation and the restructuring program. (3) The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a $30.1 million loss recognized in the first quarter of 2021 related to the early redemption of our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026 at 103.125%. The loss primarily includes the payment of $23.4 million for the early redemption premium, with the remaining loss representing write-off of debt discounts and deferred financing costs. (4) The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $10.9 million of current tax expense related to the repatriation of profit from certain Asian subsidiaries to their parent company in the Netherlands. The decision to repatriate these profits was the result of our goal to reduce our balance sheet exposure and corresponding earnings volatility related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates as well as to fund our deployment of capital.

Free cash flow ($ in thousands) Three months ended September 30, % Change Nine months ended September 30, % Change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities 125,295 123,066 1.8 393,226 293,338 34.1 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (36,838 (23,242 (58.5 (100,410 (79,939 (25.6 Free cash flow 88,457 99,824 (11.4 292,816 213,399 37.2

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) LTM 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income 373,275 84,959 76,729 251,608 42,619 Interest expense, net 181,810 45,137 44,129 134,393 124,340 Provision for income taxes 36,008 21,840 15,181 49,759 15,106 Depreciation expense 125,825 31,528 28,928 94,361 94,216 Amortization of intangible assets 132,644 34,571 32,562 101,492 98,397 EBITDA 849,562 218,035 197,529 631,613 374,678 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 31,619 4,340 (5,050 18,717 80,215 Financing and other transaction costs 34,963 (1,823 1,842 35,795 7,195 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 11,472 9,062 (5,926 13,464 (4,969 Adjusted EBITDA 927,616 229,614 188,395 699,589 457,119

Net debt and leverage ratio As of: ($ in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (1) 6,632 757,205 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 27,000 27,931 Long-term debt, net 4,214,388 3,213,747 Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations 4,248,020 3,998,883 Less: Discount, net of premium (5,652 (9,605 Less: Deferred financing costs (27,953 (28,114 Total Gross indebtedness 4,281,625 4,036,602 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,958,144 1,861,980 Net Debt 2,323,481 2,174,622 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 927,616 685,146 Net leverage ratio 2.5 3.2

(1) On February 3, 2021, we announced that we intended to redeem in full the $750.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding on our 6.25% Senior Notes due 2026. Because we had not issued our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, we determined that these notes should be classified as current on our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020.

Guidance For the three months ending December 31, 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 140.5 148.5 72.8 80.3 0.46 0.50 Restructuring related and other 5.5 6.0 5.5 6.0 0.03 0.04 Financing and other transaction costs 2.5 3.0 2.5 3.0 0.02 0.02 Step-up depreciation and amortization 31.5 32.5 31.5 32.5 0.20 0.20 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (1) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.7 1.7 0.01 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 7.0 7.5 0.04 0.05 Non-GAAP 180.0 190.0 121.0 131.0 0.76 0.82 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 160 160

(1) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods, such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.

