Armis Launches APEX Partner Program with IBM, Check Point, mCloud, Exabeam, VeriStor and Lead Data Technologies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced its new Armis Partner Experience (APEX) program . The program was created with simplicity in mind to help channel partners tap into the market opportunity of securing unmanaged IoT devices, which are estimated to make up between 80 and 90 percent of the average business environment by 2025. A tiered program with multiple go-to-market options means APEX is flexible for channel partners, resellers, systems integrators and MSSPs. It is built to support the full customer lifecycle with a focus on collaboration, mutual investment and increased time to value.

APEX is a unified program designed to allow partners to thrive in their areas of expertise, whether it's IT, OT, IoT, IoMT or converged environments across any business sector. The program assists partners in expanding to supplemental areas that help drive their go-to-market model and rewards them accordingly through financial incentives, Business Development Funds (BDFs) and enablement, along with increased sales and marketing or communication support.

"IBM is excited to be part of the new Armis Partner Program where we continue to drive value for our clients. IBM and Armis continue to be focused on mitigating risk in the IT/OT/IoT and IoMT space. Armis is equally excited to be part of IBM's Gold Strategic Alliance Partner Program. Together we can do great things for our clients," said Rob Dyson , Global OT/IoT Security Services Business Leader, IBM when discussing the importance of the APEX program and IBM's involvement.

Most businesses can't see 40% of the devices in their environments. From managed to unmanaged, businesses struggle with identifying all the devices around them, and being able to secure them. Armis discovers all devices and associated risks in an environment, detects threats, and acts automatically to protect critical systems and data - especially when it comes to unmanaged devices. Armis is agentless and integrates easily with existing security products, helping organizations understand the security risks that stem from unmanaged and managed connected devices and gives them oversight of their entire environments in order to close significant security gaps.

"Check Point is excited to be a part of the new Armis Apex Partner Program. For Armis to develop this new program, encompassing all of its different go-to-market routes, from VARs to OEMs like Check Point, is an indication of its dedication to the partner community as a primary route to market. As the connected IoT devices explode, Check Point sees Armis as a natural complement to its own technology and we are excited to partner with Armis to see and secure everything," said Devanesan Moses , Global Head of IoT/OT sales, Check Point.

Armis partners can take advantage of the Armis Device Knowledgebase as part of the Armis platform to help identify and classify digital assets accurately with the ability to immediately remediate any issues at both the endpoint and network level. The flexibility of the technology combined with the elasticity of APEX means that Armis can support a diverse partner ecosystem from VARs, resellers and systems integrators to managed service providers looking to build out their security operations.

"mCloud is excited to be a part of the new Armis Apex Partner Program. Armis' commitment to this program, coordinating all of its different go-to-market strategies in a cohesive structure, from VARs and SIs to Managed Service Providers like mCloud differentiates Armis as a "channel company" rather than just a company with a channel," said Costantino Lanza , mCloud Chief Growth and Revenue Officer. "The market demand for managed services for optimizing energy intensive assets and ESG compliance with increased cyber-security is growing rapidly, and we see Armis as a natural complement to our technology and business model."

Armis is the #1 provider when it comes to IT, ICS, OT, IoT, IoMT device security. Armis is ranked as the leading cybersecurity device visibility platform provider by all major industry analysts (click here ). We are partners with the world's major players including but not limited to Crowdstrike, IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, Exabeam, Fortified Health, Lead Data Technologies, PWC, Check Point, EXABEAM, Accenture, Gigamon, Optiv, Capgemini, mCloud, Deloitte, VeriStor, Cyvatar and 100s of other firms around the world (click here ).

The APEX program allows members unparalleled access to Armis technology, skills and expertise. So they can help their clients see every device in their environment and secure them all easily. To learn more about the APEX program simply visit: https://www.armis.com/partner-programs-new/ or contact us today https://www.armis.com/contact-us/

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

