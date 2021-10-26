Key DH Technologies Inc.: Hydrogen Optimized Advances Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Technology with Demonstration of World's Highest-Current Water Electrolyser

$22 million program achieves significant milestone on path to developing world's largest Green Hydrogen production systems

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Hydrogen Optimized, a subsidiary of KEY DH Technologies Inc., today announced that it has completed a demonstration of the world's highest-current water electrolyser since the 1980s.

The operation of a 50,000 ampere RuggedCell unipolar electrolyser represents a breakthrough in large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology and a direct pathway toward the commercialization of single electrolysis modules rated up to 100 MW. The demonstration took place at Hydrogen Optimized's High-Current Demonstration Centre in Owen Sound, Ontario.

"Today we achieved an important milestone toward our goal of deploying high-current unipolar water electrolysis technology for the world's largest Green Hydrogen production systems," said Andrew T.B. Stuart, President and CEO, Hydrogen Optimized. "Such very large systems will be required by major industrial, chemical, utility and energy end users to significantly reduce their carbon emissions."

Stuart added, "We will now focus on optimizing the RuggedCell design as we advance toward the development of a market-ready product. We will also move toward the scale-up of our technology - a doubling of the RuggedCell current rating to 100,000 amperes. This will enable single electrolyser modules up to 200 MW."

In parallel with its ongoing technology development and demonstration activities, Hydrogen Optimized is advancing its manufacturing capabilities to enable production at its Owen Sound plant of hundreds of megawatts of electrolysers annually and ultimately up to 2 GW of annual output. New manufacturing facilities will be established in other markets in line with growth projections in the demand for large-scale Green Hydrogen production.

Aurora Energy Research, Europe's leading dedicated power analytics provider, projects that the global installed base of water electrolysers will grow one-thousand-fold from 0.2 MW today to more than 200 GW by 2040*. The firm also projects that "typical" electrolyser project sizes will grow to 100-500 MWs by 2025 and to 1 GW by 2030. Looking ahead, Hydrogen Optimized believes that its high-current unipolar approach could be a category-leading solution for plants at the scale forecasted by Aurora.

"On my recent visit to Hydrogen Optimized's Owen Sound facility, I was impressed by the company's progress on its Green Hydrogen production system," said Ontario Energy Minister, the Hon. Todd Smith, who was joined at the facility by Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker. "Ontario businesses such as Hydrogen Optimized can help place our province at the forefront of clean energy technology and manufacturing."

Since 2017, when Hydrogen Optimized launched its RuggedCell high-current electrolyser development program, the company has progressively scaled the maximum ampere rating of its technology. This has involved a technology development investment of $10 million to date, with another $12 million investment anticipated over the next three years. The future expenditures will be funded by a $4.8 million grant from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) as announced on June 8, 2021, additional support from Natural Gas Innovation Fund (NGIF) Industry Grants, other funding sources under development, and investors.

About Hydrogen Optimized

Hydrogen Optimized is a private hydrogen technology company that develops and commercializes large-scale Green Hydrogen production systems. It is part of Key DH Technologies Inc., a group of innovation-driven businesses in the deuterium and hydrogen industries. As a sustainable energy conversion company, Hydrogen Optimized enables the conversion of green electricity into Green Hydrogen and the transformation of heavy fossil fuel-use industries into sustainability leaders. Using our patent pending high current unipolar RuggedCellTM water electrolysis system, we seek to be the first water electrolysis company to supply an aggregate of 10 GW of hydrogen production equipment. Hydrogen Optimized's Green Hydrogen production systems are targeted to major industrial, chemical, utility and energy end users. For more information on Hydrogen Optimized, please visit www.hydrogenoptimized.com.

About KEY DH Technologies Inc.

KEY DH Technologies develops innovation-driven businesses in the deuterium and hydrogen industries, serving global markets. KEY's three main operating companies include: Hydrogen Optimized, a private hydrogen technology company that develops and commercializes the patent-pending RuggedCell water electrolysis systems for the large-scale production of Green Hydrogen; Isowater®, a world-leading supplier of deuterium oxide to global customers in the life sciences, high technology and environmental science sectors; and deutraMed, a breakthrough deuterium science and innovation company that provides clients with high-value deuterium-containing products for specialized applications along with IP-driven research and services. For more information, please visit www.keydht.com.

* https://auroraer.com/media/companies-are-developing-over-200-gw-of-hydrogen-electrolyser-projects-globally-85-of-which-are-in-europe/

