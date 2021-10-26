Spiffy Announces $22 Million Series B to Accelerate Nationwide Mobile Car Care

On-site car care company plans significant year-over-year growth by expanding mobile maintenance service offering

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), a mobile car care, technology, and services company, today announced the closing of its Series B financing round, raising $22 million to accelerate the company's growth.

The round was led by Tribeca Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Bull City Venture Partners, Shell Ventures, Idea Fund Partners, Trog Hawley Capital, and Attinger. New investors include Goodyear Ventures, Private Access Network, Gaingels, and Flucas Ventures. The company will use its Series B funding to advance the geographic roll-out of new Spiffy markets, expand franchise territories, and introduce new service offerings including tires and repairs.

Since its launch in 2014, Spiffy has serviced over 891,000 vehicles nationwide and is currently delivering over 2,000 services daily across 36 markets. With a significant Series B investment, Spiffy plans to continue to establish itself as a premier mobile car care and maintenance provider in a United States automotive repair and maintenance services market projected to reach $250B by 2026, up over 24% from $201B in 20201. The company's geographic growth will be supported with a hybrid model that includes Spiffy-owned-and-operated locations and new franchise cities.

"We started Spiffy on a path towards becoming a complete car care solution for individual customers and fleet clients. Today serves as both a humbling reminder of the progress we've made in the last seven years and a thrilling look ahead at what we're going to achieve next," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. "We're grateful for the support from Tribeca Ventures, Bull City Venture Partners, Shell Ventures, Idea Fund Partners, Trog Hawley Capital, Attinger, Goodyear Ventures, Private Access Network, Gaingels, and Flucas Ventures as we set our sights on continued market expansion and adding more convenient services for our customers."

Among the new services Spiffy plans to roll out nationwide are tire rotations and replacements, which have been offered to Raleigh customers as a part of a pilot program. Spiffy's partnership with PRTI® allows for sustainable waste tire recycling with their patented PRTI Thermal Demanufacturing process. Following their recent acquisition of Pit Crew in Tennessee, the company aims to strengthen its position as a repair service provider, focusing on brakes, batteries, and more.

"Spiffy has built its service model to provide much-needed convenience for customers frustrated by long wait times and tiresome scheduling for routine maintenance," said Chip Meakem, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Tribeca Venture Partners. "With its on-demand service offering and exceptional leadership team, the future of Spiffy is set up for exciting success."

