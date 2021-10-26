Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - September 30, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 1.1 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 107 million in the third quarter

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year.

July-September 2021: Comparable EBITA margin improved to 11.4 percent

Orders received increased 58 percent to EUR 1,107 million ( EUR 700 million ).

- Orders received increased in all business lines.

- Orders received increased in Asia-Pacific , North America and EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ), remained at the previous year's level in South America , and decreased in China .

( ). Orders received increased in all business lines. Orders received increased in , and EMEA ( , and ), remained at the previous year's level in , and decreased in . Net sales increased 12 percent to EUR 935 million ( EUR 832 million ).

- Net sales increased in the Pulp and Energy, Paper and Services business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Automation business line.

( ). Net sales increased in the Pulp and Energy, Paper and Services business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Automation business line. Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 107 million ( EUR 91 million ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 11.4 percent (10.9%).

- Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit.

( ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 11.4 percent (10.9%). Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit. Earnings per share were EUR 0.50 (EUR 0.38) .

. Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 0 million ( EUR -3 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 57 million ( EUR 94 million ).

January-September 2021: Orders received and Comparable EBITA increased

Orders received increased 34 percent to EUR 3,647 million ( EUR 2,712 million ).

- Orders received increased in all business lines.

- Orders received increased in all areas.

( ). - Orders received increased in all business lines. - Orders received increased in all areas. Net sales increased 6 percent to EUR 2,736 million ( EUR 2,573 million ).

- Net sales increased in the Paper business line, remained at the previous year's level in the Services, and Pulp and Energy business lines, and decreased in the Automation business line.

( ). - Net sales increased in the Paper business line, remained at the previous year's level in the Services, and Pulp and Energy business lines, and decreased in the Automation business line. Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 282 million ( EUR 218 million ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 10.3 percent (8.5%).

- Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit.

( ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 10.3 percent (8.5%). - Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit. Earnings per share were EUR 1.31 (EUR 0.88) .

. Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 10 million ( EUR -11 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 385 million ( EUR 418 million ).

Guidance for 2021 unchanged

Valmet reiterates its guidance issued on April 16, 2021, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 3,740 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 365 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has improved to good (previously good/satisfactory) and the short-term market outlook for tissue has decreased to satisfactory (previously good). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for automation, pulp, and board and paper and the weak short-term market outlook for energy.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Order backlog amounted to EUR 4.2 billion

"Valmet's orders received increased to EUR 1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Orders received increased in all business lines. In the stable business (Services and Automation business lines), orders received increased to EUR 451 million1. In the capital business (Paper, and Pulp and Energy business lines), orders received increased to EUR 681 million.

Our order backlog reached a record high of EUR 4.2 billion, which is EUR 942 million higher than at the end of 2020.

Net sales increased both in the stable and capital business and amounted to EUR 935 million. The Comparable EBITA increased as well, and the Comparable EBITA margin was 11.4 percent.

On September 22, Valmet's and Neles' Extraordinary General Meetings resolved to approve the merger of Valmet and Neles. The planned closing date of the merger is January 1, 2022. The execution of the merger is still subject to obtaining the necessary merger control approvals by the relevant competition authorities, and therefore the planned closing date may still change."

1 Including Automation package sales to capital projects

Merger with Neles

On July 2, 2021, Valmet announced that the Boards of Directors of Valmet Oyj and Neles Corporation have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. Both companies held an Extraordinary General Meeting on September 22, 2021, and both EGMs approved the merger. The planned closing date of the merger is January 1, 2022. The planned closing date may be delayed due to the regulatory processes ongoing. Should the closing be delayed from January 1, 2022, Valmet will issue a stock exchange release on the matter and the prospectus will be supplemented once there is more clarity on the timetable of the regulatory processes. Until the completion of the merger Valmet and Neles will carry out their respective businesses as separate and independent companies.

Key figures1

EUR million Q3/2021 Q3/2020 Change Q1-Q3/

2021 Q1-Q3/

2020 Change Orders received 1,107

700 58 % 3,647

2,712 34 % Order backlog2 4,199

3,311 27 % 4,199

3,311 27 % Net sales 935

832 12 % 2,736

2,573 6 % Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) 107

91 18 % 282

218 29 % % of net sales 11.4 % 10.9 %

10.3 % 8.5 %

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) 107

87 22 % 293

208 41 % % of net sales 11.4 % 10.5 %

10.7 % 8.1 %

Operating profit (EBIT) 95

79 19 % 255

184 39 % % of net sales 10.1 % 9.5 %

9.3 % 7.1 %

Profit before taxes 95

75 27 % 253

174 45 % Profit for the period 75

57 32 % 197

131 50 % Earnings per share, EUR 0.50

0.38 32 % 1.31

0.88 50 % Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.50

0.38 32 % 1.31

0.88 50 % Equity per share, EUR2 8.10

6.81 19 % 8.10

6.81 19 % Cash flow provided by operating activities 57

94 -39 % 385

418 -8 % Cash flow after investments 19

-380

312

-100

Return on equity (ROE) (annualized)





22 % 17 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized)





21 % 17 %

Equity to assets ratio2





41 % 38 %

Gearing2





-1 % 18 %





























1The calculation of key figures is presented on page 50.

2At end of period.

Orders received, EUR million Q3/2021 Q3/2020 Change Q1-Q3/

2021 Q1-Q3/

2020 Change Services 343

288

19 % 1,099

1,014

8 % Automation 83

65

29 % 277

238

17 % Pulp and Energy 150

52

>100% 937

643

46 % Paper 531

295

80 % 1,334

818

63 % Total 1,107

700

58 % 3,647

2,712

34 %

Order backlog, EUR million As at Sep 30, 2021 As at Sep 30, 2020 Change As at Jun 30, 2021 Total 4,199

3,311

27 % 4,019



Net sales, EUR million Q3/2021 Q3/2020 Change Q1-Q3/

2021 Q1-Q3/

2020 Change Services 324

307

5 % 951

924

3 % Automation 76

72

5 % 206

218

-5 % Pulp and Energy 260

211

23 % 729

717

2 % Paper 276

242

14 % 849

713

19 % Total 935

832

12 % 2,736

2,573

6 %

Important notice

The merger of Valmet and Neles Corporation ("Neles") and the merger consideration securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act.

The information in this report is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in, any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction and it does not constitute an offer of or an invitation by or on behalf of, Valmet, or any other person, to purchase any securities.

