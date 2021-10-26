Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / (TSX.V:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held October 25, 2021.

A total of 53,699,455 shares were voted representing 30.16% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the meeting as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Withheld/ Abstain % For % Against % Withheld/ Abstain Director Nominee J. Patrick Nicol 53,532,113 NIL 167,342 99.69 NIL 0.31 Robert Felder 52,442,326 NIL 1,257,129 97.66 NIL 2.34 Timothy Janke 53,696,399 NIL 3,056 99.99 NIL 0.01 Roland Butler 53,695,826 NIL 3,629 99.99 NIL 0.01 Justin Quigley 53,697,899 NIL 1,556 99.99 NIL 0.01 Appointment of Auditor 53,383,892 NIL 315,563 99.41 NIL 0.59 Stock Option Plan 53,517,428 182,027 - 99.66 0.34 - Shareholders Rights Plan 53,642,899 56,556 - 99.89 0.11 -

Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated September 15, 2021, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and the Company's website at orogenroyalties.com.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marco LoCascio as Vice President of Corporate Development.

Marco brings 14 years' experience as an analyst, fund manager, and executive in the metals and mining industry. He spent 11 years as an analyst and portfolio manager with Equinox Partners LP in New York, managing the firm's investments in metals and mining, and evaluating exploration, development, production and royalty companies. Since 2018 he has been a director and member of the audit committee for Orezone Gold Corporation. More recently he was the CEO of Adia Resources, a private diamond exploration company. Marco holds a B.A. in Economics from Amherst College in Massachusetts.

Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen commented, "Marco brings a unique and broad perspective to Orogen given his experience in capital markets, and knowledge of the royalty and exploration space. This will be important as our Ermitaño and Silicon royalties develop, and as we add quality accretive assets to our portfolio."

Stock Option Grant

The Company has also agreed to grant 3,100,000 incentive stock options to management and directors at a price of $0.36, subject to regulatory acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President, Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1201 - 510 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6B 1L8

info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results, as well as the Company's management expectations with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Transaction"). This document also contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated completion of the Transaction and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and stock exchange approvals in respect of the Transaction.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669661/Orogen-Royalties-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting