One Step Vending Corp. Announces New Research Report Published by Goldman Small Cap Research

HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / One Step Vending Corp. (OTC PINK:KOSK), announced today the release of a new research report published by Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors. One Step Vending is an emerging vending machine provider marketing an innovative CBD vending machine. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3pCO7DM.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman discusses how One Step Vending could emerge as leader in the next-gen vending space, leveraging its CBD vending model and approach.

Huge Market, Disruptive Model

Goldman noted, "KOSK is a pure play CBD vending company poised to lead its segment of the $21B overall CBD products market. The Company is set to deploy its initial set of machines in two of the fastest-growing, in-demand markets for CBD products, in early 2022. Each unit will offer best in class tinctures, edibles (such as gummies) beverages, topicals, etc. The refrigerated CBD Safe machine can hold hundreds of products and hundreds of SKUs. In our view, KOSK's machine has a significant advantage over other players in this nascent industry. The Company's vending machines offer a large interactive display which enables customers to drill down info on all the products offered."

Numerous Verticals, Innovative Feature Could Drive Repeat Business

"In addition to offering products at malls, gyms, health establishments, casinos, high-end grocery stores, etc., KOSK has a sleeper feature that could substantially drive customer value and its market cap," commented Goldman. "KOSK plans to offer an auto ship feature so customers can have their favorite vending product shipped directly to them."

KOSK Market Cap a Discount to Peer Group

"Our model, which excludes contribution from auto ship business, assumes revenue will jump from $1.56M in 2022 to $6.36M in 2023. Upside to our forecast exists based on pricing, demand, and the auto ship potential. We note that our price target represents a nearly 5x jump from current levels which is equivalent to the current market values assigned to its peers," stated Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com

About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focusing on the wholesale and retail distribution of CBD infused products from American suppliers. The products include edibles such as tinctures, capsules, oils gummies and other products. The Company is developing a wholesale network with stores in order to supply CBD infused products for consumers and has formed strategic partnerships with certain suppliers to distribute their products. The Company is also aiming to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

