Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Demand Power Group Inc. (Demand Power) is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Sault Ste. Marie-based local distribution company (LDC) PUC Distribution's operating affiliate, PUC Services Inc (PUC Services). The partnership sees Demand Power join PUC Services as their integrator, providing Customer Energy Management (CEMa) Program services to PUC Distribution customers and other public and private electricity customers throughout Ontario.

PUC Services' CEMa Program helps larger electrical customers reduce their electricity bills while providing power supply benefits and greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions. As part of this program, Demand Power & PUC Services have already broken ground on an innovative project that is helping Sault Area Hospital (SAH) save an estimated $3 million on its energy bills, over the next 10 years. The money saved by SAH will go directly into patient care. Demand Power and PUC Services, through the CEMa program, continue to assist multiple commercial customers in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

By working together, PUC Services can leverage Demand Power's energy expertise. They do this by providing their customers a new innovative solution that saves money by avoiding peak power and increases overall grid efficiency, which is a green benefit for the planet. Demand Power's unified and comprehensive solution, installing an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) or Power Conversion System paired with a standard battery solution (ESS), encourages the use of clean, green, reliable power, and allows PUC Services to provide an essential value-added service to their clientele.

The CEMa solution helps municipalities, public infrastructure and C&I customers save money while achieving their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals. Demand Power, through CEMa, enables a power security envelope around PUC's customers, providing hi-quality and seamless power to protect customers' machinery, reduce defects and waste, reduce GHG emissions, and help customers better manage power outages.

"The PUC's vision is to improve communities through curiosity and innovation, and we strongly believe this program does exactly that," said Robert Brewer, President and CEO of PUC Services Inc. "As a community organization, we know how important it is to keep energy costs as low as possible. Although we do not set energy prices, we can help to come up with innovative ways to reduce the cost of energy each customer uses. This new innovative program will help to do just that."

Demand Power Group Inc. CEO, Raj Chudgar said: "As a leading provider of intelligent power solutions behind-the-meter, we are pleased to be delivering CEMa solutions in partnership with PUC Services Inc. We are not only proud to share our energy expertise but proud of the work already being achieved with Sault Area Hospital. We are actively engaged in discussions with customers who are part of PUC Services Inc.'s CEMa Program, and available to work with other Ontario-based electrical customers, Local Distribution Companies, or Municipalities that desire cheaper and cleaner power solutions."

Demand Power Group Inc. was founded in 2018 to provide innovative energy solutions to local distribution companies (LDCs) and other electricity customers. LDCs can save their customers money and help them avoid peak power. They can also increase their customers' power reliability and quality, increase grid efficiency from customer to distribution grid, reduce GHG emissions, and reduce customer outage times, translating to higher customer service metrics. In this way, LDCs can demonstrate to customers that they are working with innovative solutions to help their business grow and thrive. This also provides additional value for the LDC and its customers.

Contact

Raj Chudgar

CEO

Demand Power Group Inc.

P: 647-812-8815

E: rchudgar@demandpower.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100762