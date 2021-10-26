ON24 Go Live allows customers to quickly and easily create interactive and personal live experiences that drive deep engagement, facilitate networking, and maximize audience participation

Expanded ON24 platform gives marketing and sales teams greater choice and flexibility to run the event they want and deliver the experiences audiences crave

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced ON24 Go Live, a new self-service virtual event solution for companies to stand up live-streaming video events faster and easier. ON24 Go Live allows organizations to build a complete end-to-end external or internal event from registration to keynotes, breakout sessions, networking, and chat that brings audiences together and provides a fully interactive and engaging experience. With the addition of ON24 Go Live as part of the ON24 Platform, customers have multiple ways to create, scale, and personalize virtual events and deliver the digital experiences their audiences crave.

"ON24 Go Live expands the type of experiences customers can create with a new video-centric virtual event solution to setup events fast and provide a destination for audiences to interact, while capturing actionable insights that seamlessly integrate with sales and marketing processes," said Sharat Sharan, CEO at ON24. "We have a powerful marketing and sales platform that gives customers greater choice in the digital experiences they deliver and the flexibility to run the event they want."

Leading companies are realizing a greater return on engagement with digital experiences compared to in-person events, capturing better data, generating more leads, and driving greater revenue. There is a pressing need for marketers to quickly stand-up video-centric events to drive engagement with prospects, customers, and internal audiences.

ON24 Go Live gets any type of branded, interactive virtual event up and running fast, including roadshows, customer conferences, virtual pop-ups, town halls, and company meetings. Companies can easily setup events, keep audiences engaged, and capture event data and attendee insights with the following capabilities:

Set-up events with ease pre-built templates and an easy-to-use interface simplify configuration, from speakerdetails to main stage, breakout sessions, and exhibit halls. Easily schedule single or multi-day events and post-event recordings. Manage registration through an internal or external page that integrates with marketing automation tools.Handle administration for multiple ON24 products from one integrated interface.

Create an interactive social destination - drive attendee engagement and participation with live two-way video and audio, screen sharing, and networking opportunities. Audiences can watch keynotes together, send chat messages, connect one-on-one or in groups, join breakout sessions, and explore interactive sponsor and expo areas. During live presentations, attendees can instantly react and engage presenters with animated emojis.

Track event activity and attendee engagement - capture registrant, event, and attendee activity data and create detailed reports. First-person data from ON24 Go Live is integrated with ON24 Intelligence for a single attendee profile that's available across all ON24 experiences, including ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target, and managed in a single dashboard. With ON24 Connect, actionable insights are integrated with leading marketing and sales systems.

In other news today, ON24 announced new innovations across the ON24 Platform to help customers advance digital engagement, including the next generation of ON24 Webcast Elite and more ways for customers to track prospect engagement data. Read our platform innovations press release for more information.

ON24 Go Live is expected to be available next month for early adopters. To learn how ON24 Go Live makes it quick and easy to launch live-stream event experiences and hear about the latest ON24 innovations, join us at event, The ON24 Experience: Innovation in the Age of Engagement, on October 26, 2021. Register at https://www.on24.com/the-on24-experience-innovation-in-the-age-of-engagement/.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

