SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, a leader in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of neurological diseases, and Mabylon AG, a leader in the discovery and characterization of human-derived antibodies against therapeutic targets, today announced the establishment of a multi-program collaboration and license agreement. Under the collaboration, Mabylon and SciNeuro will work together to discover and develop human auto-antibodies against targets of mutual interest with a goal to develop differentiated biologic therapeutics to treat neurological diseases.

SciNeuro and Mabylon will collaborate on multiple targets that encompass serious neurological diseases including TAR DNA binding protein-43 (TDP-43) and Apolipoprotein E (APOE) for neurodegenerative diseases for which there are currently no effective treatments. Both TDP-43 and APOE have human genetic evidence causal to ALS and Alzheimer's disease. SciNeuro will have rights to develop and commercialize resulting product(s) within Greater China, and an option to expand such rights to become worldwide.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Mabylon, a leading biotech company with deep expertise and capabilities for identification and characterization of native human antibodies with therapeutic potential. Their platform enables a deeper exploration of human immunology for therapeutic discovery," said Dr. Min Li, Founder and CEO, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals. "Native human antibody-based approaches have proven successful for the treatment of infectious diseases including COVID-19. Discovery of auto-antibodies to treat other diseases has been more challenging, due in part to the availability of sufficiently large and high-quality sample collections. By working with companies such as Mabylon, possessing both proprietary antibody screening and cloning technology coupled with large, re-contactable patient sera repositories, we are in a strong position to test the hypothesis and exploit human immune responses for novel and differentiated therapeutic candidates for CNS diseases."

"Collaborating with SciNeuro and its R&D team allows full exploitation of Mabylon's human antibody platform by seamlessly bringing our discovery research products forward to pivotal proof of concept. We are thrilled about this collaboration, which combines innovation in drug discovery with great expertise in drug development in the neurological disease area," added Dr. Alcide Barberis, CEO, Mabylon.

About Mabylon AG

Mabylon AG is a leading Swiss biotechnology company harnessing the therapeutic potential of naturally occurring human antibodies to treat neurodegenerative diseases and allergies. Access to over 100,000 patients per year allows the discovery of extremely rare target-specific human antibodies, additionally providing information about the target's human biology and safety profile. To learn more, visit www.mabylon.com.

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is a leading neuromedicine company focused on elevating the standard of care for patients suffering from neurological diseases. With R&D capabilities located in the major life sciences hubs of Shanghai, China and Rockville, Maryland, SciNeuro is establishing a robust CNS product pipeline through internal innovation and global partnerships. To learn more, visit www.scineuro.com.

